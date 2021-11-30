The White House decorated for Christmas, here is the Biden tree

“The things we consider sacred unite us and transcend the distances, time and even restrictions of a pandemic: faith, family and friendship; love of the arts, learning and nature; gratitude, service and community; unity and peace – the Biden write in the Christmas holiday vademecum – These are the gifts that bind together the strings of our hearts and our lives. These are gifts from the heart “.

The fir in the Red Room is inspired by the “small gestures of kindness” of every day, as desired by Jill Biden. Christmas trees have also been set up in the official dinner room and in the Blue Room. The fireplace is decorated with Christmas stockings, red balls and bows, while the red maxi-packages placed near the doors and windows recall the theme of gifts.

Could it be interesting for you: