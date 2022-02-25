The White House reveals the “devastating” sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

“Russia will face massive costs due to to its isolation from the global financial and commercial system and state-of-the-art technology”, says the text, which clarifies that it is a measure taken in conjunction with US allies and partners.

The White House announced in a statement that it has imposed sanctions with “devastating costs” against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

“Today’s actions (February 24), include extensive financial sanctions and strict export controls that will have a profound impact on Russia’s economy, financial system and access to technology,” the letter states.

After months of tensions, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with bombings in several urban centers, which has led the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to declare martial law throughout the country and break diplomatic relations with Moscow.

The attacks have already cost the lives of at least 57 Ukrainians, they have destroyed 74 military installations in that country and have caused the displacement of thousands of people fleeing to the west of Ukraine or to the neighboring countries of Hungary and Moldova.

The White House said that, specifically, the sanctions have targeted 10 of Russia’s largest financial institutions, which hold almost 80 percent of that country’s banking assets.

In addition, it will apply unprecedented export control measures that will eliminate more than half of the high technology, which will restrict Russia’s access to technological and vital inputs.

“The scale of Putin’s aggression and the threat it poses to the international order require a determined response, and we will continue to impose severe costs if he does not change course,” the US says.

In the text, the White House is pleased by the commitment of several countries in support and cooperation, such as Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom that they will also take strong action against Russia.

The US assures that Moscow will begin to feel a “unprecedented pressure” for the isolation of its financial system, since the measures also point to the bloc of the first and second largest banks in that country.

In short, these are the measures listed by Washington: