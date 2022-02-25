The White House reveals the “devastating” sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

The White House announced in a statement that it has imposed sanctions with “devastating costs” against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia will face massive costs due to to its isolation from the global financial and commercial system and state-of-the-art technology”, says the text, which clarifies that it is a measure taken in conjunction with US allies and partners.
“Today’s actions (February 24), include extensive financial sanctions and strict export controls that will have a profound impact on Russia’s economy, financial system and access to technology,” the letter states.
After months of tensions, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with bombings in several urban centers, which has led the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to declare martial law throughout the country and break diplomatic relations with Moscow.
The attacks have already cost the lives of at least 57 Ukrainians, they have destroyed 74 military installations in that country and have caused the displacement of thousands of people fleeing to the west of Ukraine or to the neighboring countries of Hungary and Moldova.
The White House said that, specifically, the sanctions have targeted 10 of Russia’s largest financial institutions, which hold almost 80 percent of that country’s banking assets.
In addition, it will apply unprecedented export control measures that will eliminate more than half of the high technology, which will restrict Russia’s access to technological and vital inputs.
“The scale of Putin’s aggression and the threat it poses to the international order require a determined response, and we will continue to impose severe costs if he does not change course,” the US says.
In the text, the White House is pleased by the commitment of several countries in support and cooperation, such as Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom that they will also take strong action against Russia.
The US assures that Moscow will begin to feel a “unprecedented pressure” for the isolation of its financial system, since the measures also point to the bloc of the first and second largest banks in that country.
In short, these are the measures listed by Washington:
- Cut with the US financial system. It is a measure taken directly against Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution and its 25 subsidiaries, which restricts access to transactions in dollars. “Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia, owns almost a third of the assets of the Russian banking sector in general, is strongly connected to the global financial system and is systemically critical to the Russian financial system,” the text says.
- Total blockade of operations to the second institution of Russia. Sanctions on VTB Bank, including its 20 subsidiaries. “VTB owns almost a fifth of the assets of the Russian banking sector overall, is heavily exposed to the US and Western financial systems, and is systemically critical to the Russian financial system.”
- Other blocked institutions: Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank, and 34 subsidiaries. “These sanctions freeze any of these institutions’ assets in contact with the US financial system and prohibit US persons from dealing with them.”
- Restrictions on 13 Russian companies: Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrosa, Sovcomflot and Russian Railways. “These entities, including companies critical to the Russian economy with estimated assets of nearly $1.4 trillion, will not be able to raise money through the US market, a key source of capital and revenue generation, which limits the Kremlin’s ability.”
- Sanctions on Russian elites and their families: “This action includes people who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian state and have elevated their relatives to some of the highest positions of power in the country.”
- Sanctions on Belarus for supporting a new invasion of Ukraine: Dozens of people and Belarusian banking entities sanctioned. “We call on Belarus to withdraw its support for Russian aggression in Ukraine,” the statement said.
- Radical restrictions on the Russian military: These comprehensive restrictions apply to the Russian Ministry of Defense, including the Russian Armed Forces, wherever they are located.
- Russia-wide restrictions to stifle Russian import of tech goods: “This includes Russia-wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunications, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics, and maritime technologies. These harsh and sustained controls will cut off Russia’s access to cutting-edge technology.
- Historic multilateral cooperation by restricting more than US$50 billion in key inputs for Russia: The European Union, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have already communicated their parallel action plans. “This unprecedented coordination significantly expands the scope of restrictions on Russia. Increased engagement with allies and partners will continue to maximize the impact on Russia’s military capabilities.”