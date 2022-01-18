The White House: “Russian attack on Ukraine possible at any time”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The diplomatic marathon has turned into a tug-of-war, and now these days full of initiatives, in search of a way out of the Ukrainian crisis, reignited by the mobilization of massive Russian military forces (we are talking about 100,000 men and heavy weapons) in the regions bordering Ukraine are in danger of sliding into disaster.

The picture has changed with the announcement of new Russian military exercises near the Polish borders, therefore the EU: the maneuvers baptized “Allied Resolve 2022”, scheduled from 10 to 20 February, will take place in Belarus with the aim – he reports Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksandr Fomin – to “counter and repel foreign aggression”. The troops were transferred to Europe from the military districts of Siberia and the Russian Far East, a further mobilization that prompts the United States to affirm that despite the negotiations in recent days, Russia has seen the opposite of the de- desired escalation. The Ukrainian crisis is “extremely dangerous”, White House spokesman Jen Psaki warned Tuesday evening from Washington: Moscow could launch an attack at any time between January and February.

Lavrov’s patience

If the Russians are still negotiating, and if – as they repeat – they have no intention of invading Ukraine, they must be convinced that flexing their muscles is the way to make themselves heard. After having made its requests to the United States and NATO, asking for written commitments to guarantee its security, Moscow is eagerly awaiting an answer: in the meantime, going in the opposite direction to a relaxation of tension.

The diplomatic marathon, which started from the bilateral negotiations on January 10 between Russia and the United States, soon ended in a dead end, with the Atlantic Alliance repeating that it could not accept the Russian request to exclude in writing Ukraine’s entry into NATO , and Russia to insist that it is unwilling to subordinate this point to other concessions. On the expansion of NATO to the East, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov warned on January 14, “our patience is over”.

And now the great challenge for the West is to prepare a “written response” that does not fail to respect its principles and the repeated reassurances on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, while at the same time engaging Russia in the construction of a new scenario. in which the safety of all in Europe is guaranteed, also accepting the concerns expressed by Moscow.