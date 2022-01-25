The White Lotus 2, filming will be in Sicily

The charm of Sicily is still centered. AND so the second season of the series The White Lotus will be shot in Italy. Or so they say the rumors of Variety: the new episodes, therefore, should have as a scenario theSan Domenico Palace Hotel, a four-star hotel in Taormina with a view of Mount Etna.

The tricolor destination, in fact, will take the place of another resort Four Seasons, that of Maui in Hawaii that provided the ideal setting for the fictional hotel of the title. Conceived, written and directed by Mike White, the series covers the one-week time frame during which vacationers and staff members weave their lives together.

In the first episodes, now on NOW after the release on Sky Atlantic, one of the visiting couples is played by Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy (Rachel and Shane, on their honeymoon), but the idea of ​​the project, born as a miniseries and then turned into an anthology, promises very varied variations.

The Sicilian hotel chosen as the next stop of wonders it has already hosted celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylo in its historyre boasts a glorious history that has its roots in the fourteenth century, when it was born as a convent. Anyone wishing to stay in this Sicilian paradise, however, must wait until April 1st, the reopening date of the structure surrounded by vineyards, with a medieval village within walking distance and the breathtaking Greek theater.

In the new episodes the cast will include Michael Imperioli, in addition to Audrey Plaza, this time interpreter of Harper Spiller, arriving with her husband and acquaintances. The Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham is Bert Di Grasso, traveling with his son Dominic (played by Michael Imperioli), and with his nephew Albie (Adam DiMarco), fresh out of college. Instead Tom Hollander will be an Englishman hanging out with friends and nephew while Haley Lu Richardson will arrive at the hotel with the boss, perhaps the heiress Tanya McQuoid, to whom he lends his face Jennifer Coolidge. The actress will return to the scene to tell the evolution of her mourning and could be the only one among the guests of the first season to peep out in this chapter. Not surprising, given that White has declared that he is a big fan of hers and that he has sewn on her the role of the very rich guest.

There are no indications of broadcasting, but the premises seem to point once again to family and relational dramas.