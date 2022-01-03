The White Lotus 2, release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

– Advertisement –

With an absolutely hypnotic theme, a splendid setting and a great cast, The White Lotus, released in Italy on Sky and NOW, is certainly one of the most engaging shows released on our screens in recent months. And having shamelessly binge-watching every episode of the first season, we’re looking forward to The White Lotus 2 – which has been officially confirmed by HBO.

Created by Mike White (School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3), the first season centers on the disgustingly wealthy guests and demoralized staff of the luxurious White Lotus hotel, a fantasy resort in Hawaii. The satirical series also addresses the troubling theme of neo-colonialism through tourism, as well as race and class inequality.

The brilliant cast includes Alexandra Daddario (True Detective, Baywatch), Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie), Connie Britton (Nashville), Steve Zahn (The War – Planet of the Apes), Brittany O’Grady (Black Christmas), Jake Lacy ( The Office), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Molly Shannon (A Promising Woman, Will & Grace) and Murray Bartlett (Iron Fist, Tales of the City).

Season one ended on a rather somber note when a body was loaded onto the departing flight, with hotel staff ready to welcome the new wave of insufferable guests. When we return for a second season, however, it looks like we’ll be in a completely different place with a whole new cast.

But what else can we expect from the show’s return? Here’s everything you need to know about The White Lotus Season 2.

The White Lotus season 2 release date, when will it return?

Production of the second season hasn’t started yet, so we’re still a long way from having an official release date. However, considering that the first season premiered in mid-August 2021, we can probably expect it to return to around the same time in 2022.

What we do know is that we will be introduced to a new set of characters as the series moves away from Hawaii and focuses on a different White Lotus resort. One of the reasons for this change of location is the logistics, as Mike White explained in an interview, “We will go to a different place because there is no way we can afford the Four Seasons on Maui during a pandemic. So yeah, it should be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which could also be fun, because we could collide with different cultures and conflicting ideas ”.

It was certainly difficult to transform the Four Seasons into the fictional White Lotus in the first season. In an interview with Gold Derby, production designer Laura Fox talked about shooting at the hotel, which was closed due to the pandemic. During a 10-day quarantine in her hotel room when she arrived in Maui, Fox designed the sets for the series. “I recorded everything in my room and sent them to the art director, who was also in quarantine “, he said. “He did some photoshopping, then my decorator, who was in Los Angeles, sent me photos of the furniture. It was really all very strange ”.

In a statement confirming the second season and the new location, HBO said: “The next chapter of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers who make their way to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among the inhabitants.”

“I’m so excited for Mike and everyone on the show because I think they deserve it.”Sydney Sweeney said, “Mike’s script is so funny and incredible, whatever it takes to season two will elevate it even more and be a blast to watch.” And while the second season will have a new location and a new cast, she also added that she would be open to returning to the show, both as her character Olivia and in a new role.

Who will be in the cast of The White Lotus 2

Considering the change of location, it would be pretty weird if we saw a lot of the characters from the first season coming back for the second. Unless they’re the type of vacationer who likes to visit each branch of a particular hotel chain. Although, given that most of them have had a bad experience, we highly doubt they will return. Creator Mike White has pretty much confirmed this, although he doesn’t rule out the possibility of a shared universe in which some of the pre-existing characters could reappear.

“I don’t think it’s believable to have all the characters from Season 1 again on the same vacation. But maybe it could be something like the Marvel universe, where some of them could go back. We made one-year deals with the actors, so we have to find out who is still available ”.

Alexandra Daddario, who plays the newlywed Rachel in the first season, he suggested the same thing: “I don’t know much about Season 2, but the way television is dealing with anthology shows today makes me think there is always a way back.”

Recently, Variety reported that fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for a second season, though it has not been confirmed whether she will reprise her role as a drunken businesswoman. Tanya McQuoid or we’ll see her play a new character.

In an interview Mike White talked about working on White Lotus with his longtime friend Coolidge, “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. We have had a few unsuccessful starts with other projects that we have tried to work on together, so this has been very rewarding. Probably, for me, this was one of the most satisfying aspects of the whole experience ”.

One character we will almost certainly not see again, unless we are offered some form of flashback, is the brilliantly tragic resort manager of Murray Bartlett, Armond. He was taken out after breaking into a hateful guest’s room to shit in his suitcase, only to end up with a knife in his chest.

The plot of the second season, what will happen?

While we know the second season will be set in a different location, it seems like they haven’t decided where it will be set yet. The location of the first season played a crucial role in the satirical judgment of the show, so we can probably expect something similar next time around, potentially exploring the cultural impact of tourism in another country.

The White Lotus 2 trailer, when will we be able to see it?

Until filming begins, we won’t see any new footage of The White Lotus 2. And don’t expect to see any snippets until well into 2022 at least.

The White Lotus airs on HBO Max and HBO Go in the US, meaning viewers in Italy can catch it on Sky and NOW.

If you want to know everything about The White Lotus 2 remember to save the article, which we will keep updated as soon as news comes out and notifications are activated.

