The White Lotus 2, renewed the Sky series

The White Lotus 2 will be there. The acclaimed six-part limited series by HBO and created by Mike White will return for a second season.

The series is a social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort and tells, in the space of a week, the holidays of complete relaxation for various hotel guests. As the days pass, a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly perfect vacationers, as well as in the conciliatory employees of the hotel. Even the same idyllic place that hosts them, Hawaii, reveals a face on which the furrows of colonialism are still imprinted.

The second season of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii and follows a different group of vacationers as they travel to another location of the White Lotus resorts and stay there for a heavenly stay.

Currently ranked # 1 among all series on HBO Max, The White Lotus was crowned the revelation of the summer series by American critics and audiences. As of August 30, the series has landed on Sky Atlantic and streaming on Now in our country.

How The White Lotus ends

In the finale of the first season of The White Lotus aired on Monday 13 September on Sky – SPOILER ATTENTION – resort manager Armand (Murray Bartlett) ends up being stabbed by Shane (Jake Lacy) after sneaking into the Pattons’ room to leave a “keepsake” in petulant Shane’s suitcase. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) decides to see where love will come with Greg (Jon Gries), destroying the prospect of a center founded together with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) decides to get back together with Shane, rather than abandon that marriage. Quinn (Fred Hechinger) leaves his Mossbacher family at the gate: instead of embarking, he returns to the island. Connie Britton, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon round out the cast of the first season.