The White Lotus, a beautifully monstrous look at how the other half of the world lives. Review

The White Lotus is a Big Little Lies with two and a half more turns of the screw – an equally lavishly set miniseries with a fatal mystery at its core. But this time, its subject is the monstrosity of well-being rather than mere snobbery.

The series pre-dates the newlywed Shane (Jake Lacy) dismissing questions from a friendly couple at an airport gate about his wife’s whereabouts, while watching the cargo labeled “Human Remains” being loaded onto their flight. Then we go back a week, or rather upon his arrival (with his wife Rachel – Alexandra Daddario) at the exclusive White Lotus spa resort in Hawaii, as part of a group of equally weird guests.

Among them we find the well-meaning but needy (and self-declared “crazy alcoholic”) Tanya – played spatially and brilliantly by Jennifer Coolidge, she is finally being given something more substantial than Stifler’s mom-like parts to which she has been unfairly limited for years.

And the Mossbacher family, the latter includes Nicole, CFO of a tech company (Connie Britton, scabrous and gorgeous) and her beta male husband Mark (Steve Zahn), the clumsy teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and the highly inconvenient daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) who perfectly embodies everything that means the arrogance of youth. She brought her best friend with her Paula (Brittany O’Grady), who shows herself as the bad bad girl as much as she wants to be just as good.

They are greeted on the beach by the smiling hotel staff, led by the manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), gives a last-minute pep talk to staff about the need for his employees to cancel in order to serve and respond to guests’ every whim. The story of creator Mike White focuses on both the poor and the rich: struggling with inequality and the forms of corruption and suffering it causes (major and minor, insidious and overt).

The guests disembark and the work begins. Tanya wants a massage but hasn’t booked – and the wellness consultant Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) has to solve this problem. In doing so, he becomes the woman’s reluctant confidant for the rest of the stay. Armond has to deal with Shane’s complaints about not being placed in the honeymoon suite – an argument that escalates heartbreakingly throughout the series.

It is the first day of work Lani (Jolene Purdy) and needed so much, she tries her best to be helpful – until her waters break too soon and reveal her secret pregnancy.

Injustices and inequities pile up with each episode – as do random and reckless cruelties – as the stories of the guests and staff are reconstructed and everyone begins to unravel.

The power structures that shape our world so fundamentally that they are almost invisible are increasingly present. The imbalance between Tanya and Belinda, not only as a guest and staff member, but also the fact that one is a wealthy white woman and the other is a much less wealthy black woman, for example, is a distillation of multiple injustices.

Tanya’s admiration for Belinda’s healing abilities harks back to the cliché of “black magic” and her tempting promise to help Belinda open her own spa business is a promise she cannot afford to refuse. The worst thing is that it is not a manipulation strategy on the part of Tanya to use her money to keep good Belinda, her lightness of behavior, linked to the need to always want someone with her in a selfish way, lead her to reveal this. appearance.

At other times, nearly all of the burning issues of contemporaneity are brought to light through the prism of White’s story, which unfolds seamlessly alongside his multitude of fully structured characters.

Nicole’s concern for her son Quinn – “so alienated”, worries because there has never been a more difficult time in history to be a straight white male – encapsulates endemic attitudes and her semblance of maternal reasonableness represents how which these attitudes are perpetuated. The fact that she feels able to say all this in front of Paula, a non-white teenager, is an arrow that also hits her target.

None of the guests are knowingly bad – White is too good to make it so easy: the whole purpose must be their horrible relativity. How they recklessly accept the services rendered. As they assume their money buys everything (and these are just upper-middle-class Americans – nowhere near what one might call the real rich).

How they turn their non-problems into catastrophes, while others cling to desperately needed jobs after going into premature labor. How they use the weapons of spirituality – especially Olivia – to chastise others instead of changing something about themselves.

All of this is delicately anatomized over the course of a strong story, tasty enough to slip easily episode after episode, but not so much that it doesn’t grab attention. And – without spoilers – it’s also a very good result, because it holds true to its underlying truth to the end, which is that shit always rolls inexorably downwards. Those at the top can only enjoy the view.

