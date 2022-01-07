The White Lotus enlists Michael Imperioli in season 2

After the success of the first cycle of episodes, the series created by Mike White will return with a second season set in a new luxury hotel.

The star de The Sopranos Michael Imperioli will play one of the guests at the next exclusive resort that we will see in the second season of The White Lotus. Second Deadline, the actor would have signed up for a regular role in the next episodes of the anthology series created by the creator of Enlightened Mike White (which we of Comingsoon.it we inserted between the best TV series of 2021).

The plot of The White Lotus and the role of Michael Imperioli in the second season

The White Lotus followed a group of guests and employees of a luxury resort in Hawaii over the span of a week. It was supposed to be a miniseries but the public and critical consensus prompted HBO to turn it into a regular and anthological series. The second season, therefore, will focus on a different group of guests and on different employees in another White Lotus property (in a location that is still mysterious at the moment).

Second Deadline, Imperioli – known for being Christopher Moltisanti in the cult series The Sopranos and who reprized this role recently, albeit only via voiceover, in the series’ prequel film The many saints of New Jersey – in The White Lotus He will play a guest named Dominic Di Grasso, on vacation with his newly graduated son and his elderly father.

The other previews of The White Lotus 2

As it transpired a few months ago, in the second season of The White Lotus there will also be a welcome return: Jennifer Coolidge she will reprise the role of alcoholic socialite Tanya McQuoid, one of the characters most loved by viewers. For the moment HBO did not want to comment on the indiscretion but perhaps, in addition to her, other characters already known in the first cycle of episodes could also return. On the other hand, already immediately the renewal for a second season, the creator Mike White had expressed the desire to bring back some of the already known characters in the new episodes. However, he remarked, “I don’t think you can have all Season 1 guests on the same vacation again in a credible way.” Expect, however, another all-star cast of the same level as the first season (where, we recall, actors such as Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy And Alexandra Daddario).

