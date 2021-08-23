News

The White Lotus: Italian trailer of the HBO Max choral series on Sky from August 30th

Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and many other performers in the trailer for HBO’s dark comedy series Max The White Lotus, coming to Sky Atlantic.

The first season of the new series conceived and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus: a sharp social satire that tells the adventures of a group of vacationers, guests of a wonderful resort in Hawaii.

The series HBO Max it focuses on satirical tones the stories of the guests of a luxury hotel in Hawaii that intertwine, revealing the presence of some shadows in their apparently perfect lives. The cast is very rich and sees the presence of Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Fred Hechinger, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Zahn.

This is the official synopsis:
The stories of the guests of a luxury hotel in Hawaii are intertwined, revealing complex facets of their lives only in appearance perfect
From 30 August on Sky Atlantic.

