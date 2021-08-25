The White Lotus, Italian trailer of the HBO Max television series coming to Sky

We show you the video that anticipates what you will see in the highly anticipated choral series broadcast exclusively on Sky Atlantic from August 30th. A dark comedy starring Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and many other actors, in a ruthless choral fresco that tells of a group of guests of a hotel in Hawaii. With a side of social satire and a very succulent thriller touch … The show is signed by that genius Mike White, the screenwriter (and performer) of films like “School of Rock”

About to arrive exclusively on Sky Atlantic the highly anticipated first season of The White Lotus, HBO Max TV series available only on Sky from 30 August. In the video you find above, at the head of this article, we show you the Italian trailer of the show that sees Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and many other performers being part of a real choral story. The genre is dark comedy, with a heady cocktail of laughter, smile, worry, suspense, “but-what-really?” and so much more. A complete recipe for palates who love gourmet products, served on a silver plate with an unmistakably rectangular shape (we are talking about the small screen).

The White Lotus was created, scripted and directed by Mike White, one of the most famous names on the US screen, both big and small. After his debut as a screenwriter producer in the TV series Dawson's Creek And Freaks and Geeks, White has written and acted in many films, since Orange County to The Good Girl until you get to that masterpiece of School of Rock (for the latter he wrote the screenplay specifically for Jack Black, with whom he later collaborated also for the film Super Nacho. The collaboration and friendship between him and the actor is very funny, so close despite those opposite surnames … White and Black founded a production company called "Black and White", which unfortunately closed its doors in 2006 ). We recall that Mike White in 2011 was co-creator, together with Laura Dern, screenwriter, producer and interpreter of the television series Enlightened, signed HBO like this one that is about to arrive on Sky.

Historical TV series: from “Domina” to “The Crown”, the most beautiful to see The White Lotus is a miniseries consisting of six episodes that tells the adventures (and especially the misadventures) of the guests of a luxury resort located in Hawaii. The side dish of social satire is not so much a side dish but, if anything, it turns out to be the main dish, with a sharp criticism that makes fun of many aspects of modern society. Vacationers who find themselves in this luxurious hotel (some on their honeymoon, some on vacation and so on) will find themselves forced to deal with unexpected shadows and cracks that ripple their lives that appear so perfect. And in fact it is appropriate to use the word “appear”: appearances can be deceiving, we know this well even if today as today it seems (here again the appearance peeps out …) easier to forget it, thanks to the social networks that sweeten the lives of others and camouflage our moles with improved filters.

Waiting for Gomorra 5: Ciro and Savastano, the summary of the characters The White Lotus boasts a very rich cast: Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Fred Hechinger, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Zahn are some of the protagonists of this ensemble show. The cast began work on the set in October 2020 in Hawaii, under the guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic. Waiting to enjoy the stories, intrigues and twists that this television series has in store for us, we look forward to a taste of the atmosphere and an appetizer of the characters in the Italian trailer that you find in the video above. The White Lotus will arrive exclusively on Sky Atlantic on August 30th and a few days ago, on August 10th, HBO renewed the series for a second season. As proof of the tremendous success that this show has enjoyed overseas.