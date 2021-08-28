The White Lotus, life in a resort in a new miniseries on Sky – TV

A paradisiacal Hawaiian resort, full of secrets and shadows that creep into the lives of the staff and its guests, is the setting for one of the most anticipated HBO novelties of the summer television, The white lotus, premiered on Sky Atlantic and in streaming on Now from Monday 30 August at 9.15 pm. Created, written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened), The White Lotus, which has just been renewed for a second season, is a social satire on the stories of various staff members and clients of the exclusive resort that gives the title to the series, followed during a tumultuous week in heaven that will change their lives forever. A close-knit ensemble cast, full of familiar faces from the small and big screen and led by Murray Bartlett (Looking) as the manager of the lush The White Lotus, is among the strengths of this six-episode comedy “on the verge of a nervous breakdown “, with a decidedly black hue, which pushes a lot on the darker and more hidden sides of its protagonists and which does not miss a few moments of social and cultural criticism.

At the resort check-in a young honeymoon couple (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy), a woman grieving the death of her mother (Jennifer Coolidge, Revenge of the Blondes, A Promising Woman, American Pie), a top manager – Connie Britton (Nashville, American Horror Story) – accompanied by a less successful husband (Steve Zahn, The Good Lord Bird), their teenage children (Sydney Sweeney and Fred Echinger) and daughter’s best friend (Brittany O ‘ Grady). In search of a much-needed five-star relaxation in what is a veritable paradise on earth – the series was shot entirely on the island of Maui, in the Hawaiian archipelago – vacationers are welcomed by the resort manager and the head of the facilities at the property’s spa, who will soon find themselves having to cater to their guests’ whims.

The White Lotus executive produces White himself alongside David Bernad (Enlightened) and Nick Hall (We Are Who We Are). Mark Kamine is co-executive producer. (HANDLE).