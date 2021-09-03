The White Lotus | Persinsala. Culture and criticism of the Audiovisual and Multimedia

Already from the opening credits, The White Lotus he knows perfectly how to present himself to the viewer: intriguing, visually impactful, with Wes Anderson atmospheres and, above all, the promise that behind appearances there is much, much more.

Maybe it’s just the snakes present among the wallpaper plants, the foliage and fruits that slowly rot or the fish trapped among the algae and marine flora; perhaps it is that melody that accompanies the images, as quick to enter the head as to send a shiver up the spine, with the inauspicious air it seems to evoke; but from the beginning it is clear that what we will see on screen will not leave you with a smile on your lips at all.

But that’s not the goal of Mike White, creator, producer, screenwriter and director of the six-episode HBO miniseries that debuted August 30 at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic and streamed on NOW.

How can it be, on the other hand, when the show that is presented is so real, so close to us, and represents with disturbing accuracy many of the most grotesque aspects of the human being of the 21st century? When it is the white privilege, prejudices, discrimination (not just of gender, racial or sexuality), and when almost every character manages at the same time to look like a horrible person and at the same time arouse (even more) a thread of empathy in the viewer? Or, when, despite not being filthy rich like most of the show’s protagonists – who are preparing to spend a “quiet and detoxifying”, but also “exciting” vacation at the Hawaiian resort that gives the series its title – one wonders if after all, aren’t we all so full of contradictions?

The White Lotus is a social, cultural and political satire of our world, charged with black humor and memorable lines (for example, the words of the resort manager, Armond, in the first episode), which hinges on a shrewd script, on targeted photographic and directorial choices and on solid performance by a cast that finds in Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett and Natasha Rotwell its most noteworthy “manifestations”.

It will perhaps be the super entrepreneur self-made woman Nicole Mossbacher (Britton) to grab your attention, or her ever-shadowed husband, Mark (Steve Zahn)? Wacky and awfully lonely Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge)? The newly wed couple formed by the arrogant and over-rich Shane (Jake Lacy) and the naive freelance journalist Rachel (Daddario)? Perhaps the group’s teens, young Mossbacher Nicole (Sidney Sweeney) and Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and Nic’s friend, Paula (Brittany O’Grady), will arouse your sympathies with all their bickering and talk about it. what is right and wrong? Or maybe the workers of the perpetually stressed White Lotus, the manager Armond (Bartlett) and the director of the Spa Belinda (Rotwell), to make you cheer for them?

The White Lotus it actually takes a couple of episodes to really mesh, although the opening scene is enough to stimulate the curiosity of the audience and convince them to embark on a crazy journey with the protagonists that has its roots in the more or less worldly lives of this group of characters. . However, it will be enough to be patient a little to be finally repaid.

With a story that thoroughly explores the joys and sorrows and of the guests and hotel staff with whom they interface, Mike White’s series makes extremes and also the various nuances that exist in its characteristic elements, showing us that it does not there is only good or only evil. And that it is sometimes more difficult than expected to distinguish between the two. And who knows what surprises the already official second season will reserve for us