The White Lotus: Raunchy gay scene from an Emmy-nominated series

the miniseries The White Lotus It is one of the HBO productions that has attracted the most public attention for its social criticism of wealth and for a controversial gay scene that it showed between Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage.

Actors Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage staged one of the scenes with gay characters plus daring who saw the TV in 2021this was in the miniseries of HBO The White Lotus (Mike White, 2021). The White Lotus is one of the most nominated productions in 2022 for the Emmy Awardssince it appears in a total of 20 categories where the mention in best limited series or anthology. Other personalities listed in the cast of this series are Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, and Alexandra Daddario.

East Show has 6 chapters. Is a comedy that focuses on making social criticism of rich people. It is set in a resort in Hawaii. In her, Murray Bartlett has the role of Armondthe manager of the hotel where more than one annoying guest arrives.

For its part, lukas gage It has already appeared in series like euphoria (Sam Levinson, 2019) Y Love, Victor (Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, 2020). Here is one of the employees of the resort. The Name from his character is Dillon. His role is also a gay guy, just like Armond.

The daring gay scene in The White Lotus

The gay scene in The White Lotus to which we refer it happens in the final stretch of episode 4which is called "Recentering". In her Armond and Dillon are inside the hotel management office Y share a 'special' kissbut are seen by one of the guests.

In the real life, murray bartlett is a gay actor and in the program The Ellen Show speak of the scene that he had with Gage. There, the native of Australia commented to Ellen DeGeneres the following when questioned about this part of the series:

“It’s a wild ride and it’s fun. […] It is very memeable. Some of those things were particularly shocking. So maybe I should have warned people. And I’ve done a number of things with somewhat confrontational scenes, so my family and friends are kind of used to it.”

would be great spoilers that we reveal to you what happens between these characters in The White Lotusbut after this we have no doubt why Murray Bartlett is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Emmy Awards. you can find this complete series on HBO Max. The scene what we mean happens in the minute 56:09.

Had you seen the controversial scene that came out in this series?

