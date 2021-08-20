“The White Lotus ”renewed for a second season

The second installment of the HBO series will follow a new group of vacationers

The miniseries, which premiered on HBO on July 11, becomes an anthology: it has in fact been renewed for a second season. The announcement comes after the airing of the last episode of the series, which has seen its audience grow from week to week and is currently in first place among those on the HBO Max platform. The success is also testified by the score of the 86% scored on RottenTomatoes.com.

This is an excellent result for Mike White, creator, screenwriter and director of the series, as well as executive producer along with David Bernad and Nick Hall. White, formerly the author of several episodes of “Dawson’s Creek”, as well as of comedies such as “School of Rock”, had previously edited for HBO “Enlightened”. The series, conceived by White with Laura Dern, had been canceled after the second season, despite the Golden Globe won by the same Dern for the lead role.

The first season of “The White Lotus”, consisting of six episodes, is set in a luxury resort in Hawaii, in which the stories of guests and employees intertwine. There is the couple on their honeymoon (Jake Lacy And Alexandra Daddario ), there are the parents ( Connie Britton And Steve Zahn ), children ( Fred Hechinger And Sydney Sweeney ) And the woman in crisis ( Jennifer Coolidge ). To confront the rich vacationers there are the director of thethe exclusive resort ( Murray Bartlett ) and the director of the Spa ( Natasha Rothwell ).

The series, like reported from Mike White in an interview to Entertainment Weekly, intends show the impact of money in relationships and the consequent power relations that are established between the protagonists.

Through the sharp satire “The White Lotus” reveals the shadows that are hidden frombehind a apparenyou paradise of luxury and relaxation. In fact, mas well the week of vacation proceeds, the dark side of the perfect guests, of the employees, emerges welcoming, of the postcard idyll.

The first season of the series was shot in autumn 2020, during the pandemic of Covid-19, in the context of the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Waile neitherlle Hawaii. The second season, however, will see a new setting and a cast unpublished. According to lto HBO indeed “A different group of vacationers will follow who head to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its inhabitants”.

It is not entirely excluded the return of someone among the characters of the first season, at least according to what is stated by the creator of the series at IndieWire.

Do not we still know the release dates of the second season. On the other hand, from August 30th we will be able to see the first chapter of “The White Lotus” on Sky Atlantic.