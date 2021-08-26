The White Lotus: review of the HBO series on Sky

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

An unusual and fascinating product starting from the disturbing opening theme that takes the audience straight into the relaxing atmosphere of a Hawaiian paradise, however, tinged with a pinch of mystery and surreal dramas. The White Lotus, HBO’s acclaimed six-episode series, created, written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened), already renewed for a second season, arrives on Sky and streaming on NOW from Monday 30 August at 9.15 pm (double episode per week). In the cast Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney And Steve Zahn.

The White Lotus – Heaven is not a vacation

The White Lotus is a luxurious resort located in a real paradise on earth (the series was filmed on the island of Maui, in the Hawaiian archipelago) a structure managed by Armond, a friendly and always excited manager who welcomes new guests with a big smile on his face but whispers to his collaborators: “Smile and wave like you care“. An opening that immediately underlines the turn that the series will take, which will see the staff of the structure and the rich and spoiled guests interface with undisguised courtesy and passive aggressive attitudes. There is the newly married couple Shane and Rachel, he is spoiled and arrogant son of a real estate developer, she is an insecure freelance journalist who soon discovers that she does not know her husband at all; the dysfunctional family led by top manager Nicole Mossbacher who controls her children Olivia and Quinn, who can’t stand it, and her husband Mark. With them on vacation also Paula, Olivia’s best friend, inseparable but deep down rivals; finally Tanya McQuoid a bizarre woman in mourning for the recent death of her mother, clearly numb from alcohol and psychiatric drugs and in need of attention. Their vacation will certainly not be as expected, struggling with their personal problems, with road accidents, whims of the rich and a tragic event..

The White Lotus – Characters on the verge of a nervous breakdown between social satire and drama

The White Lotus with its bizarre characters, situations at the edge of the surreal keep you glued to the screen to the constant expectation of the shocking event announced at the beginning of the first episode that will explode the already precarious balances of the protagonists. And it’s funny and captivating how Mike White, through caustic and brilliant writing, draws attention to his obnoxious, at times repugnant, hypocritical and falsely nonconformist characters. There is also room for positive examples like Belinda, the resort’s massage director, who dreams of a better future for herself, or Rachel who refuses to be just a “trophy wife” and wants to establish herself in her work.

A biting satire that ironically unmasks the hypocrisy that winds not only among the rich and privileged white protagonists of the series but in much of modern society who is concerned with civil rights, social emergencies, racism and sexual discrimination blatantly out of fashion. Like Olivia and Paula who read Nietzsche and Freud in the pool with an air of superiority, cynically criticizing anyone, thinking about minority problems while getting high on ketamine and various psychotropic drugs and bullying Quinn, so alienated and far from reality that only in this way they can try a thrill of fun. Or like Nicole Mossbacher who from the height of her position as a career woman all in one piece, a seemingly perfect wife and mother, sensitive and attentive to her family, does not notice, or is not interested in doing so, the emptiness in which collapse her children and her husband dissatisfied and embarrassing.

A grotesque atmosphere continuously envelops the stories of the protagonists, from the staff to the guests, in a tragicomic escalation of dramas and hilarious nervous breakdowns that make what should have been a relaxing holiday a general jumble of psychosis. The final moral, pungent and consistent all the way with the path taken by the protagonists, certainly will not please everyone, but it doesn’t matter for such a well-written and straightforward product.

The icing on the cake of this summer revelation series is a cast in a state of grace, including well-known and lesser-known actors and actresses, such as Jennifer Coolidge, (Revenge of the blondes, American Pie) perfect in the role of Tanya, obsessed with her mother’s death, always over the top, clouded by so many thoughts; o Murray Bartlett, the Armond manager, who passes with great ease from positivity and initial equilibrium to total imbalance; or like Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, measured and intense.