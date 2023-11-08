‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Supersized’ Season

We have booked our next stay white lotus, Following the massive success of the Mike White-produced HBO anthology series, the network has confirmed white lotus Will return for season 3. Season 2, which took place in Sicily, Italy, starred Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Theo James, among others, while Season 1 featured Sidney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and Connie Britton.

So, when, exactly, can we check-in again? Well, get ready to pack your bags because here’s everything you need to know white lotus Season 3, which promises to be “longer, bigger (and) crazier” than ever before.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Release Date

TLDR: white lotus Season 3 will likely release in 2025.

Description: Unfortunately, our flight white lotus Season 3 has been delayed. According to Casey Bloys, president/CEO of HBO and Max, the next installment will arrive in 2024; However, due to the joint strike of writers and actors, Season 3 will likely not air until 2025.

,White lotus Season 3 might have been in play for 2024, this is 2025,” Bloys told reporters during a November 2023 press event, as reported Diversity,

However, since the WGA strike ended, producer Mike White has been working as much as possible on the next chapter Entertainment Weekly“I’m seriously finishing scripts. Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yes, we’ll have to try again because the show has new actors every season. There are, so there are a lot of parts to cast… I’m very eager to move forward.”

White told the publication that he hopes to film Season 3 “early in the year” by the time the SAG strike ends.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 cast

TLDR: Only one cast member has been confirmed to return for Season 3.

Description: since white lotus is an anthology series, with many cast members not yet cast for Season 3. However, we do know that one person went back for another stay at the White Lotus: Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsay, who was scammed by Tanya (Coolidge) during Season 1. What’s up after Tanya’s season 2 collapse? He For revenge?

Rothwell isn’t the only cast member we might see returning. Britton, who played high-powered matriarch Nicole in Season 1, told deadline White reportedly planned her return in July 2022: “He wanted me to be in the second season, and had an idea that I liked for the character. Our intention is to do it in the third season.” The casting didn’t work out in the second season, and we’re looking forward to the same in the third season.”

However, as a Briton representative later explained, it may no longer be in use. tvline That she “will not be participating in the upcoming season.”

While Coolidge’s Tanya will almost certainly not return (given that she, you know, dead In Season 2), her grifter husband certainly could be. White has teased that Season 2 threads — including all those “gays” who died on the cruise ship — could come back to haunt Greg (Jon Gries) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

“I think as far as what happens with Greg and the plot of Tanya’s death, it’s possible that I think Portia is so scared to be left alone, but the fact is that they all People die on the boat, it seems there’s got to be someone who can track it back to Greg,” he said in an HBO clip. “But maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens.”

Story of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

TLDR: Not much has been released about the story of Season 3, but it will take place in Thailand and focus on “Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Description: Naturally, HBO has kept mum on details about what it will entail white lotus Season 3. However, we know where it will take place – Thailand! ,Diversity Location confirmed in March 2023.) deadline It was later added that Japan was in play for some time, but production ultimately settled on Thailand due to tax incentives.

While Season 1 satirized money in Hawaii and Season 2 dealt with sex in Italy, Season 3 will be based on an entirely new theme. During the post-show season 2, White teased: “I think the third season will be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round.” Is white lotus,

Naturally, this huge theme has lent itself to an even more massive season, as White points out Entertainment Weekly That the next chapter will be “supersized” in November 2023 White lotus,

“It’s going to be longer, bigger and crazier,” he said. “I don’t know what people will think, but I’m extremely excited, so at least for my own barometer, it’s a good thing… I’m extremely excited about the content of the season.”

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Trailer

Description: there is no trailer for this white lotus Season 3 yet, but we’ll let you know when it’s time to check-in.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episodes

TLDR: white lotus Season 3 will likely consist of seven or more episodes.

Description: HBO has not confirmed how many episodes white lotus Season 3 will be out soon. However, Season 1 had six, while Season 2 had seven, so Season 3 will likely have about the same number. However, as mentioned above, White has teased a “supersized” season 3, so viewers should be prepared for even more White lotus, Bon Voyage!

Will Jennifer Coolidge Return To ‘The White Lotus’?

Description: White hasn’t confirmed whether our favorite heiress will return for another luxurious stay, though that’s unlikely given the fate of Season 2. However, he also broached the idea of ​​a Tanya-centric prequel series in June 2023, saying, “I absolutely think it’s possible.”

“We were just talking about it,” White said during a panel in Sydney, Australia. deadline, “It’s a weird idea. And you know it would be fun to make Jennifer 20 years younger, too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!'”

Where to watch ‘The White Lotus’ season 3

Description: white lotus Season 3 will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. You can watch the first two seasons now.