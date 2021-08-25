The White Lotus: Steve Zahn on the nude scene | TV

In the first episode of the seriesthere is a frontal nude scene starring the character played by, which has now revealed the background of that moment.

In the series conceived by Mike White the actor plays Mark, the husband of a successful businesswoman (Connie Britton), who fears he has testicular cancer. The man worriedly shows his private parts to his wife and Zahn said:

I remember when I got the script I asked Mike if I should do a frontal nude scene. And he replied ‘No, it will be a prosthesis’. I had to approve the version that was going to be used, they showed me the fake penis and I said ‘Yes, it will be fine’.

Steve added that he didn’t have to wear the prosthesis himself:

He was my stunt double. I asked if I should wear the prosthesis and White said ‘It’s about two hours to go to makeup and we won’t see your face so we don’t need you.’

The actor also admitted that, looking back on the films he starred in, he was surprised:

I come from the old school where we were really naked in the nude scenes. I mean, my butt is in so many movies and TV shows it’s not even funny.

The project, set in an exclusive resort and arriving on Sky and NOW from 30 August, tells the story of various guests over the course of a week during which they try to relax and regain strength. With each passing day, however, a darker complexity emerges between these seemingly perfect travelers, the joyful hotel employees and the idyllic local community.

Cast of the series include Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage.

Mike White wrote, directed and produced the show after previously collaborating with HBO on the occasion of Enlightened. Also on the production team are David Bernad and Nick Hall.

Source: The Wrap