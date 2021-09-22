The White Lotus, the curious link between the HBO series, Alexandra Daddario and Percy Jackson

There is something that ties the new HBO series The White Lotus and the Percy Jackson movies … And yes, Alexandra Daddario has to do with it too.

But did you know that there is a curious connection between the show conceived by Mike White and the films of Percy Jackson? In addition to Alexandra Daddario, obviously.

If you have seen the new HBO production, you will have by now understood the symbolism behind the title of the show (and the name of the resort), among other things further reaffirmed by the fifth episode, appropriately titled “The Lotus-Eaters“, which directly quotes Alfred’s famous poem, Lord Tennyson.

A lot has to do with forgetting, a concept not foreign to the rich hotel guests, as they, as the character of Armond (Murray Bertlett) states, tend to forget real problems by hiding behind the vices and luxuries, just like in the mythology was said to happen to those who ate lotus flowers.

Whether it’s Homer or Lord Tennyson, in fact, the lotus has always been associated with forgetfulness, obfuscation, and … If you remember well, something similar also happened in Percy Jackson’s films, based on the Rick Riordan saga inspired by mythology. Greek, in which among other things we found a young Alexandra Daddario in the role of one of the co-stars.

And right in the first movie, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, there was a scene where, just think, Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth), Logan Lerman (Percy) and Brandon T. Jackson ( Grover) ended up eating lotus flowers, and forgetting their mission.

Who would have thought that, after a few years, Daddario would have found himself doing (figuratively) the same thing in another production …