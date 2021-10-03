The White Lotus, the curious link between the HBO series, Alexandra Daddario and Percy Jackson (On Tuesday 21 September 2021) There is something that binds the new series by HBO The White Lotus and the films of Percy Jackson… And yes, it also has to do with it Alexandra Daddario. Having conquered the American public, the series HBO The White Lotus has also landed in Italy on Sky and NOW. But did you know there is a curious bond between the show conceived by Mike White and the films of Percy Jackson? In addition to Alexandra Daddario, obviously. If you have seen the new HBO production, you will have by now understood the symbolism behind the show’s title (and the resort’s name), among other things further reaffirmed by the fifth episode, aptly titled “The … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The White Lotus, the curious link between the HBO series, Alexandra Daddario and Percy Jackson… – MRedivivo : RT @ bruta5475: And it’s always @Unavoltanera’s #martedivaletutto and after a mature and constructive chat with you the b… – brute5475 : And it’s always @Unavoltanera’s #martedivaletutto and after a mature and constructive chat with you it’s irreprimi… – CodemotionIT : Do you like #microelectronics? Download this eBook we made with @MouserElecEu and learn to code… – ItsChiaraPre : I accidentally started a new series, The White Lotus, AND NOW IT’S MY NEW OBSESSION –

Loading... Advertisements







The White







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: The White





