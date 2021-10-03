News

The White Lotus | the curious link between the HBO series

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The White Lotus, the curious link between the HBO series, Alexandra Daddario and Percy Jackson (On Tuesday 21 September 2021) There is something that binds the new series by HBO The White Lotus and the films of Percy Jackson… And yes, it also has to do with it Alexandra Daddario. Having conquered the American public, the series HBO The White Lotus has also landed in Italy on Sky and NOW. But did you know there is a curious bond between the show conceived by Mike White and the films of Percy Jackson? In addition to Alexandra Daddario, obviously. If you have seen the new HBO production, you will have by now understood the symbolism behind the show’s title (and the resort’s name), among other things further reaffirmed by the fifth episode, aptly titled “The …Read on movieplayer

Advertising


twittercinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The White Lotus, the curious link between the HBO series, Alexandra Daddario and Percy Jackson… – MRedivivo : RT @ bruta5475: And it’s always @Unavoltanera’s #martedivaletutto and after a mature and constructive chat with you the b… – brute5475 : And it’s always @Unavoltanera’s #martedivaletutto and after a mature and constructive chat with you it’s irreprimi… – CodemotionIT : Do you like #microelectronics? Download this eBook we made with @MouserElecEu and learn to code… – ItsChiaraPre : I accidentally started a new series, The White Lotus, AND NOW IT’S MY NEW OBSESSION –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: The White




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

976
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
889
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
788
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
762
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
758
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
754
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
749
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
744
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
739
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top