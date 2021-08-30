The White Lotus: the italian trailer of the tv series | TV

Sky has released the trailer for the TV series, originally HBO Max,, which will be broadcast from next 30 August on Sky Atlantic.

This is the description of the video:

The stories of the guests of a luxury hotel in Hawaii are intertwined, revealing complex facets of their lives only in appearance perfect

The project, set in an exclusive resort, tells the story of various guests over the course of a week during which they try to relax and regain strength. With each passing day, however, a darker complexity emerges between these seemingly perfect travelers, the joyful hotel employees and the idyllic local community.

The creator of the show, a few days ago, had hinted at the possibility of proposing a second season set in another exclusive location and with different characters at the center, while not excluding the possibility that some characters who appeared in the first season return to the scene.

Cast of the series include Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage.

Mike White wrote, directed and produced the show after previously collaborating with HBO on the occasion of Enlightened. Also on the production team are David Bernad and Nick Hall

