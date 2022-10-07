The White Lotus: the official trailer for the second season came out

After establishing itself as the most winning series of the last Emmy ceremony, with 10 statuettes, The White Lotus returns to the HBO Max platform with new episodes. And ahead of the premiere on October 30, the first official images of the second season were released, which will be set in Sicily, Italy. The new installment is made up of seven chapters and will once again feature Jennifer Coolidge, as Tany McQuoid, in the cast and will include the actors Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F

Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò and Eleonora Romandini

While Mike White is the creator, writer, director, and also executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. It should be remembered that the first season was shot in Hawaii at the end of 2020, during the most complicated stage of the pandemic, and is set in an exclusive tourist complex on the island.

There, the story follows several hotel guests vacationing for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself. The main cast includes Murray Bartlett as Armond,​ the manager of the White Lotus complex, who is himself a recovering addict with 5 years of sobriety; Connie Britton, as Nicole Mossbacher,​ a financial director of a search engine and wife of Mark; Jennifer Coolidg, as Tanya McQuoid, a woman who has just lost her mother, and Alexandra Daddario, as Rachel Patton, & # 8203; a journalist and newlywed to Shane; There’s also Fred Hechinger, as Quinn Mossbacher,​ Nicole and Mark’s son; Jake Lacy as Shane Patton, a real estate agent and Rachel’s husband; Brittany O Grady as Paula, a friend of Olivia’s from college; Natasha Rothwell, as Belinda Lindsey,​ the resort’s spa manager; Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher,​ Nicole and Mark’s daughter; Steve Zahn, as Mark Mossbacher,​ Nicole’s husband dealing with a health issue; and Molly Shannon as Kitty Patton, Shane’s mother. MBC/SPC NA