“The White Lotus”, the review of the first 4 episodes

On Monday 6 September, episodes 3 and 4 of The White Lotus, a TV series produced by HBO and set in a resort hotel in Hawaii.

Waiting for the grand finale (the series consists of 6 episodes in total), here is our review of the first 4 episodes, with some spoilers (you are warned) and some hypotheses on what we will see in the season finale (not series, since HBO has already confirmed the show for season 2).

When do the final episodes of The White Lotus come out on Sky?

Let’s start with the most important information. The last two episodes of The White Lotus, on 5 and 6, will be available on demand and in streaming from Monday 13 September and will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic at 9.15 pm and at 10.15 pm on Monday 13.

The summary of the first 4 episodes of The White Lotus (SPOILER)

If in Perfect Strangers the setting is a very special spa, the unique location of The White Lotus is a large hotel in Hawaii.

Waiting for the guests is Armond, manager of the resort, a former alcoholic (or rather former alcoholic), fallen into the vortex of alcohol and drugs due to stress and a bag full of drugs forgotten on the beach by Paula, a friend by Olivia Mossbacher.

In addition to her best friend, Olivia is on vacation with her family: her mother Nicole, a very successful manager, and her father Mark, who lives in the shadow of his wife, not without frustration; and his brother Quinn, forced by the girls to sleep in a closet or on the beach.

The newly weds Shane and Rachel (the wonderful Alexandra Daddario of True Detective, which also reads in the series The brilliant friend by Elena Ferrante, the literary saga from which the series co-produced by Rai and HBO is based): they got married perhaps too quickly, and she, overwhelmed by passion, did not realize that he is a boring and spoiled son of a father ( and mum), who only thinks about sex and the “wrong” room assigned to him by the hotel, totally neglecting his wife’s feelings and desires.

Another guest of the resort is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge, the legendary “Stifler’s mom” from American Pie): she went to Hawaii to scatter the ashes of her recently deceased mother (nymphomaniac, cruel and manipulative according to her daughter, who still loves her madly). Tanya is clingy, moody, a little too addicted to alcohol and is deluding Belinda, the spa director, into quitting her job to open her own business.

Between the beach, the swimming pool, quarrels, a birth in the manager’s office, more or less consummate betrayals, racist discussions, the use of every drug and shocking discoveries from the past (such as the hidden homosexuality of Mark’s father), the holiday of the guests proceeds in a way that is anything but relaxing, but this is not the only aspect that awaits a conclusion.

Who died at The White Lotus? The hypothesis

If you have seen the series, even just the first episode, there is in fact a question that still awaits an answer: who is the dead person that Shane spoke of at the beginning of the series, at the airport on his way home, discussing with two other tourists perhaps a little indiscreet?

Going by conjecture, we can think that to die in the season finale will be one of the main characters, those just described. The first that comes to mind is Rachel, who is not in the opening scene. Will she be the dead one? Or is he absent just because he had a final fight with Shane?

Another hypothesis: is it by chance Quinn, who in his approach to nature (and to the boat with the Hawaiian fishermen) loses his life in an accident?

Or: Will it be Paula’s or Armond’s turn to die as a result of their drug abuse? Or again, the deceased could be Tanya, who knows why?

At the moment every hypothesis is valid, we just have to wait for the release of episodes 5 and 6 of The White Lotus, from Monday 13 September.