The White Lotus – The Review: the rich cry in Heaven

HBO summer release (here I tell you about the best summer releases of the year), The White Lotus it landed on Sky Italia and immediately divided the audience in two: there are those who loved it and those who were bored to death. Personally, I find myself in that slice of spectators who have heard deeply transported by the strangeness of the events, and that with no little difficulty has tried to grasp that subtle moral that is placed in a finale that leaves room for a second season.

The White Lotus, a production created, scripted and directed by Mike White (screenwriter of Dawson’s Creek), it develops around the life and problems of people on vacation. But not just any people, but an upper-class or wealthy business class. A vision that does not lend itself to passivity, but which on the contrary requires a little effort not to stop at the appearance and lightness of a series that tries to send messages masked by desaturated skies and pastel colors.

The plot of The White Lotus

HBO (which lately hasn’t got one wrong) takes us inside a luxury resort in Hawaii, an idyllic place designed for those who already have everything in life and want even more. The plot follows the events of a group of tourists who find themselves staying in its suites and the strange staff who work there. Relaxation, lunches and swims in the pool, slowly they bring to light a dark side and the problems of a couple and family that each of the protagonists tries to sink into the paradisiacal sea that overlooks from their rooms.

There is Armond, the manager of the resort, who is always impassive and who only in his office manages to remove the smiling mask that he proudly displays in front of the guests, in fact, he always reminds his staff that the customer must only ever see them smile.

Shane Patton is the most annoying husband of the year award ever. Take a man who gets married, make him morbidly attached to his mother and money (not his) and you will get the perfect example of the anti-progressist man. Then add a woman who lets herself be carried away by the waves, landing in a paradise that hides lava from all sides, unable to react, passive and totally at the mercy of events, but aware of being only a trophy (I’m talking about the wonderful Alexandra Daddario).

Then there is a family, made up of two rich parents who look like two old friends, who can’t stand each other anymore, forced into the same bed, rich but not caring enough to take an extra room for their children, who find themselves at home. sleeping on a sofa bed and in the kitchen on a cot. The daughter is a psychopathic manipulator, who feeds on her friend’s energy trying to steal everything she can and constantly mistreating her brother with obvious psychosocial problems.

Finally we find Tanya, a woman who is depressed and traumatized by life, who reaches the resort to disperse the ashes of the mother who has always despised her, but unable to let her go because part of an unhealthy everyday life that has built up over time.

A crowded but well characterized cast

An important strength in The White Lotus and the characterization of the characters. We could divide them into two factions: the guests, so unaware of their luck that they take everything for granted and forget what really matters, and the staff, totally at the mercy of events and unable to rebel against the sense of dissatisfaction that surrounds them and which leads them to great suffering.

A cast really rich in names, but that not even for a second confuses us and allows us to understand something about everyone, even about those who act as a side dish, such as Dillon, who prostitutes himself for a day off and Kai, a victim of injustices at the which one chooses to rebel in the most wrong way.

If in many series of this type it often happens to skip the parts concerning secondary characters, in this case we are totally involved in the events and curious to find out how the lives of the two factions gradually converge in an absurd but rich in meaning relationship.

The White Lotus and the value of wealth

One of the characters who most launches us a moral to grab and insert in the basic encyclopedia of our brain is Shane.

The man immediately appears intolerable. Cause of his wrath is the wrong suite assignment, which as he is pointed out is far better than the one in which he and his trophy wife should have stayed. Deeply aware, but unable to not get what she wants for once in her life, Shane triggers a series of problems that will lead to murder.

On honeymoon, in one of the most beautiful places on planet earth, the sun never shines fully, the sky desaturated and always white off it reminds us very much of poor Rachel’s mood, who seeks in vain indirect advice from everyone to understand how to continue his life: to be maintained or to conclude something that really matters. Tormented by the idea of ​​wealth that doesn’t belong to her, she interfaces with Shane, who on the contrary lives with his mother’s money and exercises rights that are not due to him, assuming that money can buy happiness in any case and therefore not understanding the deep sense of inadequacy of the woman.

He then decides that he wants to quarrel – on principle he says – with the manager of the hotel. And he succeeds, not only by verbally overcoming and pushing man to relapse into drug use, but in fact eliminating all his possibilities to fight back by stabbing him, right in the suite that he finally and after so many complaints had obtained.

Does money make you happy? The White Lotus tries to answer

If you think about the ending, everyone gets what they want in the end. But really all of them?

Tanya finally finds a man who makes her feel protected, forgetting in the blink of an eye the woman who for days has put up with her complaints and tears, but repaying her with the only way she knows: money. Shane is not convicted for what he did and eventually gets his trophy, who returns to him in tears and ready to put everything aside for a perfect life in the window. Nicole and Mark they find chemistry thanks to a poor boy who, after getting cheated, will pay very dearly for it. Olivia and Paula make peace, because they are both alone and in need of someone who shares each other’s madness. Quinn finds a place where he feels accepted and abandons a deranged family that has never really seen him, spoiling him with smartphones and PSPs.

If there are winners, however, who in fact already had everything, there are also those who, after this experience, have even less than before. Armond is dead, Belinda tasted the idea of ​​seeing her greatest dream come true and then shattered like a sandcastle trampled carelessly, Kai allowed a couple to regain passion, seeking freedom but finding even worse bars than he was imprisoned in, and finally Rachel sacrifices herself, because once you taste a slice of chocolate cake, going back to fruit is really difficult.

