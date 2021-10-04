The White Lotus, the review

There review by The White Lotus, the new HBO / Sky Atlantic series that like a Big Little Lies to the nth degree, an equally sumptuous miniseries with a mysterious fatality to season it all. But this time, his main argument is the monstrosity of opulence rather than mere snobbery.

The series begins with the newlywed Shane (Jake Lacy) who isn’t much in the mood to answer questions from a friendly couple in the airport departure lounge as he watches the cargo labeled “Human Remains” being loaded onto their flight. After this scene we go back a week until he arrives (with his wife Rachel – Alexandra Daddario) at the exclusive White Lotus spa in Hawaii, as part of a group of guests.

Among them we have the well-meaning but needy (and declared alcoholic insane) Tanya, played brilliantly and spatially by Jennifer Coolidge and the Mossbacher family. The latter includes Nicole, CFO of a tech firm (Connie Britton) and her beta-male husband Mark (Steve Zahn), teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), and much less clumsy daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) who is full the arrogance of youth. She brought with her her best friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady), who is equally unloving.

They are greeted by the smiling hotel staff, led by the manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) who decides to give a last-minute pep talk about the need for his workers to become interchangeable units to accommodate guests’ every whim. Below is the trailer posted on YouTube.

The story that Mike White paints focuses on the haves as well as the haves: struggle with inequality and the forms of corruption and suffering (major and minor, insidious and brazen) that it causes.

The landing of the barbarians

The review by The White Lotus it continues and we arrive at when the guests disembark and the work begins. Tanya wants a massage right away but hasn’t booked and wellness consultant Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) has to fix this. In doing so, she ends up becoming Tanya’s reluctant confidant for the rest of her stay. Armond has to deal with Shane’s complaint about not being put in the honeymoon suite, one discussion which intensifies agonizingly throughout the entire series. It’s Lani’s (Jolene Purdy) first day in this much-needed job and she does her best to be helpful, until her waters break (she’s pregnant) by revealing her secret pregnancy.

Inequities pile up more and more with each episode, as do random and reckless cruelties, as the backstories of guests and staff begin to unfold.

The power structures that shape our world so profoundly that they are almost invisible are being revealed more and more.

The imbalance between Tanya and Belinda, not just as a guest and staff member, but also because one is a wealthy white woman and the other is a much less wealthy black woman, for example, is a distillation of multiple injustices. Tanya’s generously declared admiration for Belinda’s healing abilities evokes the theme of “healing power,” and her tantalizing promise to start Belinda with her business is something Belinda cannot afford to ignore. It’s probably not a consciously manipulative move by Tanya to use her money to tie Belinda to her and yet – how do you say when someone is tied to another and isn’t free to come and go as they wish?

Elsewhere, nearly every other issue of great interest is kept to light through the seamless prism of the story and its plethora of well-rounded characters. Nicole’s concern for her son Quinn, “so alienated,” worries, becauseand there has never been a harder time to be a straight white male – it contains endemic attitudes and its patina of maternal reasonableness symbolizes the way in which they are raised. That she feels able to say all this in front of Paula, a non-white teenager, is also an arrow that hits the mark.

None of the guests are entirely evil – White is too good to make the story so mundane: the whole point focuses on their carelessness (anyone who knows the Great Gatsy knows what I’m talking about).

How they accept without thinking the services rendered. The way they assume their money buys everything (and these are nothing but middle-class Americans – nowhere near what you might call the real rich). How they turn their non-problems into catastrophes, while others cling to desperately needed jobs after going into premature labor.

The apotheosis of human idiocy

All of this is delicately anatomized in the course of a strong story, which is impossible not to attract your attention and here we get to the heart of the review of The White Lotus. And – no spoilers – everything reveals the underlying truth that (forgive the French) the shit rolls inexorably downhill. Those at the top can just enjoy the view.

It almost seems like the beginning of a joke right? A boat carrying a group of wealthy American tourists heads to a Hawaiian luxury resort. On the shore, the resort’s far less affluent and more ethnically diverse staff wait to greet guests. The groups face each other, as if they were equal expressions on two sides of a mathematical equation, but equivalence is just an illusion.

“We are being asked to disappear behind our masks,” the resort manager says at the outset. “It’s tropical Kabuki!”

The series named after the fictional resort where the action takes place is a near-perfect tragicomedy. For those unfamiliar with the showrunner, White has written Hollywood mass-market products such as School of Rock, but is best known for his work in small-screen comedies such as Freaks and Geek and, more recently, Enlightened, a short-lived cult hit on HBO. Much like this latest series, in which Laura Dern plays an executive who tries to return after suffering a public nervous breakdown, The White Lotus it is an examination of what happens when the patina of conventional sociability dissolves and power struggles fueled by race, class and gender erupt from beneath the surface of everyday life.

In the first of six episodes, Armond tells Lani to make each guest feel like the “special hotel child“. These young children include the Mossbacher family: Nicole, Mark, their sixteen year old son, Quinn (Fred Hechinger); and their daughter, Olivia, a bitchy second-year college student who brought along a friend, Paula. There’s the newlywed couple: Shane, a real estate scion in a Cornell baseball cap, and his wife, Rachel, a clickbait reporter who, within hours of her honeymoon, is starting to have second thoughts. There is also Tanya, a lonely alcoholic who carries around the ashes of her dead mother in a decorated gilded box. The main cuddles I’m Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), a laid-back, ailing spa manager, and Armond, a mustachioed and mildly addicted dandy whose sobriety is tested by his stressful job.

Welcome to America

We conclude the review of The White Lotus saying that the series is a breeding ground for conflict, not unlike Hell disguised as Heaven in The Good Place. Nicole, who complains that her suite doesn’t provide pretty feng-shui for her Zoom call with China, feels attacked by her daughter’s mockery and her Hillary-style feminism and insulted by Rachel, who once he implied that he saw her capitalize on the #MeToo movement to climb the corporate ladder.

Shane, who is increasingly consumed by his belief that Armond is deceiving him because of the suite his mother paid for, feels he is being unfairly persecuted for his privilege. The horrible behavior of the guests is a vehicle for satire. “My mom told me I’d never be a dancer, and that’s when I was skinny,” says Tanya, as she attempts to scatter her mother’s ashes in the ocean. But White has an affection for his characters, who never hear of caricatures.

White’s greatest sympathy goes to those who have a more tenuous connection with power and money. One example is Belinda, who not only takes care of Tanya in the spa, but also puts the grieving woman to bed when she is drunk. Belinda hopes Tanya will pay her to open her own spa. Rachel, meanwhile, is adjusting to the idea that getting married to Shane means being rich, a blessing and a curse. When offered a reporter job on her honeymoon, he tells her, “Whatever they pay you, I’ll double it.”

Paula, one of the resort’s few non-white guests, has an affair with a Native-Hawaiian employee and is troubled as she sees him perform a traditional dance for the guests.

“Of course, imperialism was bad,” Mark tells her. “But it is humanity. Welcome to history. Welcome to America. “

One thing White captures, through Paula, is what it’s like to be on vacation with your friend’s family: a strenuous experience that drags you into tensions that aren’t yours and is still expected to feel gratitude, which eventually ends. with you who despise everyone, including your friend and vice versa. A hope in all this chaos there is but I will not reveal it to you because it is the most beautiful part of the series.

The White Lotus is available to view on Sky or on the platform NOW.

The White Lotus Review by Laura Della Corte I close the review of The White Lotus by telling you to see it as if you were yourself on vacation there with them and to feel deep down, the annoyance of these mentally ill adult children with which some of you probably have to do even in real life. A series that hits the mark and indeed outlines it in an even more marked way.

The opening theme with those fantastic designs

The subtle way a sick society is presented FAIL Few scenes outside the resort are purposely claustrophobic

Of some characters you would like to see more

Of some characters you would like to see significantly less (Mark’s balls)



