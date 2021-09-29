THE WHITE LOTUS / The success of a miniseries ready to become a format

Filed the 2021 Emmys, with the overwhelming victory of The Crown and the due recognition of Kate Winslet and hers Murder in Eastown (while large productions such as Poses, whose last season has just arrived in Italy, e The Handmaid’s Tale) all that remains is to focus on the new productions available in recent weeks.

Pleasant, and not just for the breathtaking views of Hawaii, it is The White Lotus, a series that appeared on Sky Atlantic in late August and is now available in streaming on Now Tv. The story has some similarities with Nine Perfect Strangers, even if it is definitely more fun and lighter. Lotus White is a luxury resort nestled in the center of an enchanting Hawaiian bay. The director is Armond, who smiles under his smiling face with the idea of ​​quitting that stressful job as soon as possible. He manages the local staff in the best possible way, who, however recollected, try to live up to the reputation of hospitality of the place.

Another argument is valid for guests, who arrive for their week of vacation with high expectations and with the idea of ​​obtaining services equivalent to the expensive stay at White Lotus. There is the young married couple on their honeymoon, an entire family where the mother-woman manager commands, and a rich heiress who arrived in Hawaii with the ashes of her newly dead mother to be scattered in the ocean.

The story begins from the end, that is, from a coffin that accompanies guests on the plane that takes them home. Things didn’t go very well, but what actually happened we will find out only after retracing the events of the entire week. Who is in that coffin? How did it end up? Is there a killer among the guests and workers of the Resort? Thus, day after day, we will discover the true nature of the people who inhabit the White Lotus. The newlywed couple is not as happy as it appears to be and the social difference that separates them seems to make their union falter already during the honeymoon. Just as the manager’s family is much more problematic than she tries to make us believe, between the arrival of negative news for her husband and the bitter rivalry between the boys, including Paula, her daughter’s best friend, dominates. . Armond himself, behind the facade of a smiling and helpful man, has a past of drug addiction and alcoholism and hatches small revenge and spite against his most demanding customers.

In America The White Lotus immediately achieved considerable success, to the point of pushing the HBO production to transform the miniseries into a format that will see new seasons set in other famous tourist locations (for the second season we think of Saint-Tropez). Conceived, written and produced by Mike White, The White Lotus has an excellent cast: Armond is played by Australian actor Murray Bartlett (Sex and The City, Trails, Looking). The young married couple is played by Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy, while in the role of the manager of the famous search engine we find Connie Briton.

