The White Lotus to premiere its season 2 in October on HBO Max

The White Lotuswhat a smash at the Emmys (20 nominations in 13 categories and ten wins), return to HBO Max with seven new episodes next October 31. From the platform itself they have made official the return of this fiction originally released in 2021 and that places us in a tropical resort, hand in hand with a group of perfect travelers with the simple intention of enjoying a good vacation. But as the days go by, more and more dark secrets are uncovered. On this occasion, we will move to “an exclusive Sicilian resort following the exploits of various guests and employees throughout a week“.

A new cast on a new vacation

This time we will have a new cast composed of F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grann, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe , Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Mike White continues to lead the project as creator, writer and director. The series will make its debut in Spain showing for the first time at the Barcelona Serialized Festival on Saturday, October 22. So if you are fans of the series and it catches you close, it is an excellent option to enjoy season 2 on the big screen.

The first season of The White Lotus featured stars of the stature of Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, or Sydney Sweeney and got very good reviews in the public. Currently available on HBO Max, it is one of the few fictions, along with the house of the dragon, which arouses special interest among the viewers of said platform. Remember that Warner will make major changes to HBO Max due to its merger with Discovery, soon launching a new platform that unites both into one.