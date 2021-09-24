The White Lotus (TV Series 2021 – 2021)

The White Lotus is a Comedy, Drama series with Amber Abara and Jennifer Coolidge, broadcast from 2021 in the USA. Production of The White Lotus is currently underway. 2 seasons were produced for a total of 6 episodes.
- Type
-
Comedy, Drama
- Actors
-
Amber Abara, Jennifer Coolidge, Christie Volkmer, Alec Merlino, Russell Satele, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Lukas Gage, Jon Gries
- Seasons
- 2
- Episodes
- 6
- State
- In progress
- First Italian broadcast
- Aired for the first time in Italy on 30 August 2021 on Sky Atlantic
- First original airing
- 11 July 2021
- country
- USA
Plot
There plot of The White Lotus (2021). Focus on guests and employees at a tropical resort over a week.
Seasons and episodes
The White Lotus is a currently running TV series consisting of 2 seasons. Released in the USA on 11 July 2021. Aired for the first time in Italy on 30 August 2021 on Sky Atlantic.
|Season
|Episodes
|First original TV
|First Italian TV
|
Season 1
|6
|July 18, 2021
|August 30, 2021
|
Season 2
Review
We can only begin our review of The White Lotus by reassuring anyone, reading briefly the synopsis of this new six-episode miniseries by HBO, would find a little sense of repetition. The White Lotus comes out, at least in Italy, a few days after Nine Perfect Strangers, another miniseries that seems to be based on similar premises. In both cases, a group of tourists choose to spend a week’s holiday in a luxury resort, which will thus become a microcosm in which the different characters, each with their own story, will relate to each other and to the …
Continue reading The White Lotus, the review: existential crisis between satire, black comedy and drama
Because we like it
- Between comedy and drama, the miniseries knows how to involve the viewer right away.
- The writing is intelligent and makes The White Lotus a satire and metaphor for our world.
- The ensemble cast is absolutely perfect, capable of bringing both detestable and lovable characters to the stage.
What’s wrong
- We laugh through gritted teeth and through situations bordering on the absurd: definitely not suitable for all palates.
- The second half of the season exaggerates and takes certain situations to extremes, risking losing some spectators.
Cast
Hospitality
Currently The White Lotus has received the following reception from the public:
Criticism
The White Lotus was received by critics in the following way: on Imdb the public voted it with 7.7 out of 10
Video
Pictures and photos
