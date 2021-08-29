The White Lotus TV series review Mike White Alexandra Daddario [Sky]

The White Lotus review TV series of Mike White with Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Fred Echinger And Brittany O’Grady

Difficult to define the new product within pre-established schemes HBO The White Lotus. From the opening we immediately understand that what we are about to see will not be the usual TV series and after a few minutes from the beginning of the first episode we will have the certainty. In six episodes Mike White has created a completely out of the ordinary work that keeps you attached to the screen. An exceptional cast accompanies us throughout the season. Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney And Steve Zahn turn out to be perfect in the roles they play.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

The first episode works perfectly pilot, all the characters are well presented and the setting defined. After having met the characters that will turn out to be stereotypes of a group of “white and rich” people, unpleasant, hypocritical and sometimes repulsive, instead of being immediately tired of them, we would like to know more. Here we meet the skill of Mike White in writing a brilliant screenplay.

The White Lotus is the name of a luxury resort in Hawaii where this group of charming characters will spend their holidays. On the boat that takes them to the hotel, two girls have fun guessing the story of the other guests, giving, as we mentioned earlier, a stereotypical description of each one, which will prove to be almost completely wrong. Rich and neurotic is the easiest way to describe them but if you go deeper we will find much more.

We will spend these six episodes in the company of a newly married couple, Shane (Jake Lacy) And Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) who are only now getting to know each other. The family Mossbacher, made up of a mother and wife obsessed with work and control, a father and husband in personal crisis, two teenage sons and a friend of his daughter’s, bored looking for fun. To conclude what seems to describe the time span of a life, starting from a young marriage, passing through a family, we find ourselves with a sixty-year-old woman alone. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) recently lost her mother and is now looking for a life purpose. The group is welcomed by Armond (Murray Bartlett) hotel manager who will try to make everything go smoothly.

Loading... Advertisements

One of the strengths of The White Lotus it is certainly the setting which, while remaining fixed and central within the development of the story, allows the narration to be divided into the various private worlds of the hotel guests. The plot does not seem to have traits in common between the various narrative lines, each has its own autonomy that occasionally collides with the others. The only element that holds everyone together is the White Lotus And Armond which somehow acts as a glue between the characters.

An enigmatic soundtrack will accompany us in an almost obsessive way for the entire duration of the episodes, resulting at times annoying but functional to remain linked to the setting and to the emotions of the characters. The drums in the melody, in fact, seem to reflect the heartbeats of the guests.

Hypocrisy appears at the basis of the character of all the characters who, being part of the category of “white and rich”, therefore privileged, address issues such as civil rights, racism, social emergencies and sexual discrimination only for fashion, with an attitude of detachment and superiority.

The atmosphere that permeates the series of Mike White appears grotesque and absurd, full of tragicomic situations that are never dealt with in the best way by its protagonists, turning upside down for them in a disaster: what was supposed to be a relaxing luxury vacation will turn out to be a tornado of stress and drama.

Particular credit must be given to the solid structure of the series: even without cliffhanger sensational, The White Lotus keeps you glued to the screen thanks to a strong identity given by the imprint of Mike White and to a development that leaves no escape for the viewer, attracted and dragged into his grotesque and tragicomic narrative spiral.