“The White Lotus”: what is the brilliant HBO satire that stood out at the 2022 Emmys about?

The adventures and misadventures of a tropical resort staff and a group of guests over the course of a week. (HBO)

If you’re in the mood for a brilliant satire on white American privilege, cleverly written, with music that perfectly captures every scene, full of dark humor, and featuring the most obnoxious, obnoxious collection of people you’ve ever met, then The White Lotus is for you.

It all starts at an airport with a coffin being loaded onto a plane. If you want to know who is in it, you must find out by encouraging yourself to see it.

The first season of the series premiered in 2021. (HBO)

The White Lotus is a satire on high society disguised as a murder mystery. As if they came out of a novel Christie Agatha, we will meet three different groups of tourists made up of a couple of newlyweds (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy)a family with two children (who also brings a friend’s daughter) and a super lonely woman (Jennifer Coolidge) carrying his mother’s ashes with the intention of throwing them into the sea. So far everything seems very normal.

Then, we will spend a week with them in the exclusive hotel White Lotus, recounting all the events leading up to the murder of the one in the coffin at the beginning of the miniseries. Despite what they appear to be, they are all people who hide something horrible, they are dissatisfied, selfish, neurotic, very selfish, miserable and they are even true parasites.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus.” (HBO)

For example, Shane, the newlywed, constantly complains that they are in a much smaller luxury suite than the one his mother reserved for him and his wife. On the other side is Mark (Steve Zahn), who tries to get his son involved in some of the resort’s activities in Hawaii, only to get annoyed when nothing turns out as perfect as he imagined. And he also goes crazy with anxiety about the possibility of having cancer. We will also see his daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady), who despite being intelligent and attractive women are viciously arrogant and ungrateful. Two girls who constantly do reckless things to “make the family trip more exciting.

the white lotus is an acid look at the human rottenness of high society. The most attractive thing about this miniseries is seeing the intense and uncomfortable dynamic that exists between all of them; base situation of the story that leads to a great show, unique and unlike any other serial production you have seen.

Cast members Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Jolene Purdy and Alexandra Daddario attend the premiere of “The White Lotus” limited series at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif. (REUTERS)

To make things much more entertaining and dynamic, The White Lotus exploits two sources of conflict. On the one hand, the tension between these unknown tourists, and on the other, the hotel employees. As for the latter we will meet Armond (Murray Bartlett), the manager of the luxurious place, who advises a trainee early on to treat guests like sensitive children. He seems like a lively person in front of the guests, but inside he is broken.

On this island nothing is what it seems and yes, it begins with a cascade of carefully structured events, absurd situations and chaotic and tension-filled dinners; that will culminate in someone’s death.

