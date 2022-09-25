“The White Lotus”: what you should know about the 2022 Emmy award-winning series | SPORT-PLAY

On Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmy Awards, the acknowledgments that rewarded the most outstanding television productions of last season. In that sense, “The White Lotus” won the highest award in its category: Best Miniseries.

In addition, the fiction written and directed by Mike White won trophies like: Best Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Best Screenplay and Best Direction. Without a doubt, a successful night for the drama that also has the performers Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario Y sydney sweeney in your distribution.

Find out what it is about below.The White Lotus”. Discover, thus, what you should know about the HBO Max series who triumphed in Emmys 2022.

SYNOPSIS OF “THE WHITE LOTUS”

According to the official description of HBO“The White Lotus” portrays several guests vacationing at an exclusive Hawaiian resort for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

However, with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these “perfect” travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the dream location itself. This production, then, is presented as a social satire, portraying the concept of privilege in the form of dramatic comedy.

Currently, it has been renewed as an anthology series. That is to say, in its second season, it will tell the story of a different group of characters during their stay in another property of white lotus.

“I don’t think we can credibly have (the season 1 guests) on the same vacation, but maybe it could be a kind of Marvel Universe, where some of them could come back.”revealed Mike White referring to the continuation of production.

“The White Lotus” premiered its first season in 2021 (Photo: HBO Max)

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR “THE WHITE LOTUS”

THE CAST OF “THE WHITE LOTUS”

Murray Bartlett as Armond

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Brittany O’Grady as Paula

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsay

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbach

Molly Shannon as Kitty Patton

Jolene Purdy as Lani

Kekoa Scott Kekumano as Kai

Lukas Gage as Dillon

Jon Gries as Greg

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher “The White Lotus” (Photo: HBO)

SO YOU CAN SEE “THE WHITE LOTUS”

The first season of “The White Lotus” premiered on July 11, 2021 through the streaming platform hbo max. In that sense, you only need a subscription to the service to enjoy the award-winning miniseries. Access the fiction from this link.

“The White Lotus” is available to watch streaming (Photo: HBO)

HOW MANY EPISODES DOES “THE WHITE LOTUS” HAVE?

“The White Lotus” has 6 episodes during its first season. These are the chapter titles:

Episode 1 Title: “Arrivals”

Episode 2 Title: “New Day”

Episode 3 Title: “Mysterious Monkeys”

Episode 4 Title: “Recentering”

Episode 5 Title: “The Lotus-Eaters”

Episode 6 Title: “Departures”