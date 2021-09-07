The White Lotus, when paradise becomes a nightmare for the rich

The White Lotus, the refined satire on privilege

The courage to look within it’s something you rarely pack when you leave for a heavenly destination for a week of relaxation. This is the case with the protagonists of The White Lotus, the series created by Mike White (former creator of Enlightened with Laura Dern) for HBO.

Unthinkable series-revelation of the American summer, to the point of convincing the issuer a renew it for a second cycle of episodes despite being designed as a miniseries, The White Lotus was one of the first productions to return to the set last fall, when the apparent lull between the first and second pandemic waves gave TV executives little hope of having new titles to launch the following summer.

Shot between October and December of last year around Maui, The White Lotus it’s a dramedy in dark hues centered on the mystery of a homocide which is anticipated to the viewer at the beginning of the first episode. Through a series of flashbacks, the audience retraces over six episodes the week of a very special group of vacationers which arrives at The White Lotus, an extra-luxury resort destined for a very wealthy (and very white) clientele.

The manager Armond (Murray Bartlett, formerly seen in Looking again for HBO), the neurotic factotum of the hotel one step away from the abyss, welcomes new arrivals by greeting them reassuringly on the beach together with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell, among the protagonists of Insecure on HBO), head of the resort’s spa.

There are Shane (Jake Lacy) e Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) Patton, a young honeymoon couple struggling with an identity crisis, Tanya McQuoid (an extraordinary Jennifer Coolidge), a very wealthy woman struggling with the mourning of her mother, the family of Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton), top manager of a tech company who is accompanied by her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), by teenage children Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Quinn (Fred Echinger) and daughter Paula’s best friend (Brittany O’Grady).

Whose body is it that can be glimpsed at the beginning of the first episode? How does it happen that a five-star holiday week turns into a nightmare capable of questioning the lives of each of the guests? These are just two of the questions touched upon by Mike White’s reflection, who suggests that the contemporary – and Western – obsession with the idea of “Detach” is symptomatic of something much darker. We can run away from ourselves, but doing it at a resort in Hawaii won’t change the outcome.

The humor of The White Lotus it’s complex. There satire that pervades the series crosses concepts that are extremely present in the social debate, starting from the privilege that here assumes the connotations of white privilege, to unwind in a discourse intersectional which brings back themes such as ethnicity, income And access.

More than a class struggle, the one represented in The White Lotus is the beginning of a journey of self-awareness that the American cultural system is beginning to undertake with regard to its past – the reality of the Hawaiians brings back to the center the colonialism, as well as the trope dei magic locals – and of his present which often continues to ignore the requests of cultural appropriation.

In the world of The White Lotus as well as in the “Leopard“By Tomasi di Lampedusa, everything changes because nothing changes. Guests will face their most painful limitations, yet choosing to remain true to themselves is, in most cases, the gesture that inspires greater indulgence towards them.

The White Lotus is available in streaming every Monday from August 30 on NOW with two unreleased episodes. The grand finale is scheduled for September 13: starting from that date, the first full season will be accessible to NOW subscribers.