The White Lotus

Number of Seasons: 1

Number of Episodes: 6

Departure Year: August 30, 2021

Country: United States

Type: Comedy, Drama, Satire

Showrunner: Mike White

Cast: Murray Bartlett (Armond), Connie Britton (Nicole Mossbacher), Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid), Alexandra Daddario (Rachel), Fred Hechinger (Quinn Mossbacher), Jake Lacy (Shane Patton), Brittany O’Grady (Paula), Natasha Rothwell (Belinda), Sydney Sweeney (Olivia Mossbacher), Steve Zahn (Mark Mossbacher), Molly Shannon (Kitty)

Production: The District, RipCord

The customer is always right, and must be pampered and spoiled as much as possible: this is what Armond, the manager of the prestigious Hawaiian resort The White Lotus, repeats with conviction to his staff. The customer, however, can sometimes (almost always!) Be really unbearable! New guests are arriving at the hotel who expect to spend a week of pure relaxation, but will this really be the case? Day after day, in fact, that paradisiacal place will bring out the secrets and the darkest sides not only of the vacationers, but also of Armond and his subordinates, leading to sometimes even shocking revelations. While it is true that holidays are a good time to stop for a moment, look inside and take stock of the situation while waiting to throw yourself back into the real world, it is also true that sometimes looking inward can be more destabilizing than expected.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


