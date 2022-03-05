The WHO advances in a vaccination passport against COVID-19 with worldwide validity

Connecting current systems would require an identifier with a QR code that links all of a person’s vaccination records, and thus each traveler would no longer need to carry a paper record (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The vaccines they have been the great tool of science to curb infections and serious hospitalizations by COVID-19. As dose applications progressed around the world, each country defined what type of certificate did it grant to its vaccinated citizens. These documents are known as COVID passportsnecessary to travel and carry out activities in closed spaces, according to the regulations of each government.

So far, each country, or bloc of nations such as the European Union, unilaterally decided to implement these passports. Now, What the World Health Organization (WHO) is looking for is to unify criteria and establish a globally valid document.

The United Nations health agency is working on the creation of a digital vaccination passport. The intention is to provide a universal document that facilitates the necessary procedures for international travel.

The WHO noted that its objective is to hold a meeting of the “technical working group” to discuss the “interoperability” of the different national networks in early April, as indicated by the agency to the CNN news signal.

The intention of the WHO is to create a universal document that facilitates the necessary procedures for international travel (Getty)

Until now, they are four large-scale COVID passport systems:

– The digital certificate of the European Union

– India’s DIVOC program

– The Australian VDS-NC

– The smart health pass (Smart Health) used by large private organizations and also by at least 22 states and US territories.

To connect all these systems it would be necessary a QR code identifier that links all of a person’s immunization records, and thus each traveler would no longer have the need to carry a paper vaccination record.

Dr. Brian Anderson, Chief Digital Health Physician at the nonprofit group MITER and co-founder of the Immunization Credentials Initiative said that the The Immunization Credentials Initiative is working with the WHO, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the World Association for Digital Health in a system in which “all those approaches can be interoperable and can recognize each other,” the specialist told CNN.

The smart health pass in the US

The WHO indicated that its objective is to hold a meeting of the “technical working group” to discuss the “interoperability” of the different national networks in early April (REUTERS)

Unlike many countries that have centralized health systems that do federal oversight of immunization registries, the United States does not. The Joe Biden administration has said on several occasions that does not have a federal mandate requiring a national immunization certificate.

The Smart Health Pass is used as a digital vaccination certificate in at least 22 US states, with another six states expected to launch the initiative shortly. The digital document is accessed through the electronic health record networks used by the majority of the US population.

A barrier against counterfeits

With the relaxation of the measures and the greater movement of passengers, especially by air, people emerged all over the world who profit from the desire of others to move, whether to work, vacation or see their loved ones. This profit refers specifically to the crime of offering false PCR tests or COVID passports to pass airport controls.

The truth is that it is common to find both COVID passports and PCR tests that have been adulterated. Specifically, the reasons that are leading people to this falsification is that the COVID passport serves to certify that the person is vaccinated, that is to say that they have the complete vaccination schedule (two doses, and if you have a third booster also appear).

According to the director of business development at SICPA, a Swiss company dedicated to high security issues for the governments, Fabián Torres, passports now have up to four digital security measures: the QR code is generated with a cryptographic mathematical algorithm; a second measure is that they are printed with graphic security; then there would be the activation of the code systems; and to verify the whole chain we store this code in a secure ‘blockchain’ (a special chain of blocks in which we store information in an absolutely secure, unalterable and immutable way, which can also be contrasted).

For experts, a passport that connects current systems and is endorsed by the WHO could strengthen global security and prevent future forgery.

KEEP READING:

What is the list of countries with the highest COVID risk according to the CDC

How to discover a falsified COVID passport or PCR test

5 certainties about Ómicron answered by experts: detection, third dose and reinforcements in children under 11 years of age