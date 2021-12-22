World

the WHO alarm on the Omicron variant

Hans Kluge, director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe: “Omicron is becoming dominant, its numbers double every day and a half-three, with rates of transmission never seen before”.

“We can see another storm coming.” The World Health Organization has launched a new alarm on the spread of the Omicron variant, explaining that the “new” strain identified last month for the first time in South Africa “is becoming dominant, or already is, in several European countries” “including Denmark, Portugal and the UK, where its numbers double every day and a half-three, with rates of transmission never seen before.” The speed with which Omicron is spreading in the population will lead it to prevail “within a few weeks in more countries in the region, further jeopardizing the resilience of health systems already under pressure”. The warning was launched yesterday by Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for Europe, in a statement released to take stock of Omicron.

In Europe 40% of infections compared to a year ago

“Since its identification, 27 days ago – recalled the WHO expert – this variant of concern has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 member states of the WHO European Region”. And even though there are “still many unanswered questions about this strain”, it is foreseeable that Omicron could become “the dominant variant circulating in the entire region. The huge volume of new infections – warns Kluge – could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruptions to health systems and other critical services “. Despite the success of the vaccination campaign in the “Old Continent”, infections are 40% higher than in the same period last year and Omicron itself “has already caused hospitalizations and deaths”. Kluge confirmed that this variant “can evade immunity by still infecting previously infected people, those who have not been vaccinated and those who did so many months ago”. In particular, those recovered from Covid are “3 to 5 times more likely to be reinfected by Omicron than Delta”.

