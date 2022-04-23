The WHO establishes the first world center for traditional medicine in India – Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated this Tuesday in India what will be its first global center for traditional medicine, a project that seeks the technological development of this ancient medicinal field to formulate new natural treatments to improve health.

(Keep reading: WHO studies hepatitis of unknown origin in minors in the United Kingdom)

The construction of this center “will help harness the power of science to strengthen the empirical basis for traditional medicine,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the inauguration ceremony of this project, which will be established in Jamnagar, in the western state of Gujarat.

(Also: WHO is consulting on the development of a universal vaccine against covid-19)

The project, backed by an investment of 250 million dollars, Its main objective is “to make the promise of traditional medicine come true, for the benefit of people around the world, helping to ensure that all people have access to safe and effective treatments,” added Tedros.

(Of your interest: WHO decides to keep covid-19 at pandemic level)

The director described this global plan as an opportunity for the Asian giant to establish itself as a mecca for traditional medicine, where not only does the country make itself available to the world, but “the world will turn to India” to feed on its vast knowledge in this branch of knowledge.

In this sense, the center will be based “on evidence, data, sustainability and innovation” for the creation of policies that contribute to “optimizing the use of traditional medicine for health and well-being throughout the world”, explained the director of the WHO.

“India assumes this association as a great responsibility to serve all humanity,” added the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who also highlighted the importance of traditional Indian medicine as “a

holistic science of life” that “goes beyond healing and treatment”.

The traditional Indian medicine called “ayurveda” is the legacy of a wisdom of more than 4,000 years that conceives the human being as an integrated unit of body, mind and spirit.

This ancient treatment relates health directly to mood and lifestyle, and although it focuses on prevention, it also treats diseases and imbalances of the body and mind.

(Also read: WHO: ‘we must bet on peace to save millions of lives’)

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first part of the cone to treat many diseases”, therefore, it is important to strengthen its role and that it can be integrated “into modern health systems,” said the WHO director.

More news about Health

-WHO warns that the XE strain of ómicron could be the most contagious

-Global cases of covid drop 14% and the WHO requests not to reduce tests