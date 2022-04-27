The WHO recommends a highly effective treatment against COVID-19 and asks the manufacturing company for wide geographical distribution and transparency

The WHO today issued a strong recommendation in favor of the use of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, marketed under the trade name Paxlovid, in patients with mild and moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospital admission, describing them as the best therapeutic option to date in high-risk patients. However, several elements (such as availability, lack of price transparency in bilateral agreements made by the manufacturer, and the need for rapid and accurate testing before administering the drug) have meant that this drug, which could potentially kill so many salvage, is a major problem for low- and middle-income countries.

Pfizer’s oral antiretroviral medicine (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) is strongly recommended for patients with non-severe forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to severe forms of the disease and of being hospitalized, such as unvaccinated, elderly or immunocompromised patients.

This recommendation is based on new data obtained from two randomized controlled trials involving 3078 patients, which show that after this treatment the risk of hospitalization is reduced by 85%. In high-risk groups (with a risk of hospitalization greater than 10%), this means 84 fewer hospitalizations per 1,000 patients.

The WHO is against the use of the drug in low-risk patients, as the benefits were found to be negligible.

One of the obstacles for low- and middle-income countries is that the drug can only be given in the early stages of the disease; therefore, rapid and accurate testing is essential for effective treatment. Data compiled by FIND-in English shows that the average daily testing rate in low-income countries is eighty times lower than in high-income countries. Improving access to early testing and diagnosis in primary health care settings will be critical to the global distribution of this treatment.

The WHO expresses its grave concern that, as happened with COVID-19 vaccines, low- and middle-income countries are once again relegated to the back of the queue for access to this treatment.

The lack of transparency of the manufacturing company makes it difficult for public health organizations to get an accurate idea of ​​the availability of the drug, the countries with bilateral agreements and the prices paid. In addition, in a license agreement – in English, between Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool, the number of countries that can benefit from the generic production of the drug is limited.

The manufacturer’s product, marketed under the name Paxlovid, will be included in the WHO list of prequalified medicines today, but generic products from quality-assured sources are not yet available. Several generic companies (many of which are included in the license agreement between the Medicines Patent Pool and Pfizer) have started discussions with the WHO Prequalification department, but it may take some time for them to adjust to international standards that would allow the drug to be supplied internationally.

Therefore, the WHO strongly recommends that Pfizer improve the transparency of its prices and agreements and expand the geographic scope of its license with the Medicines Patent Pool so that more generic manufacturers can start producing the medicine and make it available to consumers. consumers faster at affordable prices.

Along with the strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, the WHO has also updated its recommendation on remdesivir, another antiretroviral.

Previously, the WHO had ruled against its use in all patients with COVID-19, regardless of the severity of the disease, because at that time all the evidence showed that this drug had little or no impact on mortality. Following the publication of new data from a clinical trial analyzing the outcome of hospital admission, the WHO has updated its recommendation. The WHO now recommends the use of remdesivir in patients with mild or moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization.

The recommendation on the use of remdesivir in patients with severe or critical forms of COVID-19 is under review.