The whole Church with the Pope in prayer for peace in Ukraine





The poster prepared by Pax Christi for the day of prayer for Ukraine – Pax Christi

A united and convinced adhesion. The appeal to prayer for peace in Ukraine raised by the Pope last Sunday at the Angelus did not go unheard. Today, therefore, in the Italian churches there will be special prayer meetings. And there is expectation for what Francis could say during the Wednesday audience. While tonight at 7.15 pm the secretary for relations with states of the Holy See, archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, will preside over a special prayer for Ukraine in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, together with the Community of Sant’Egidio.

The prayer will also bring together the cardinals and bishops gathered in these days in Rome for the Permanent Council of the CEI. This was announced on Monday afternoon during his introduction to the proceedings by the cardinal president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Gualtiero Bassetti. The dioceses of Rome and Milan are also mobilizing. In the capital, the celebration of Vespers, this evening at 6 pm, will be held in Hagia Sophia on via Boccea. Speakers on bishop Benoni Ambarus, diocesan delegate for charity, for the pastoral care of Roma and Sinti and for migrants, the director of the Diocesan Migrant Office Monsignor Pierpaolo Felicolo and the rector of the basilica, Fr Marco Jaroslav Semehen.

TO Milan instead parishes and ecclesial realities were invited to find a dedicated moment to adhere to the appeal of Pope Francis. And the diocese has also released a trace in which, among other invocations, it asks: «Lord, give us peace, teach us peace, guide us towards peace. Open our eyes and our hearts and give us the courage to say: “never again war!”; “With the war everything is destroyed!”. Infuse in us the courage to carry out concrete gestures of peace ».

TO Turin the prayer will be at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart tonight at 8pm. A Bologna will be the archbishop, cardinal Matteo Zuppi to preside over the prayer (tonight at 7.30 pm) in the basilica of Saints Bartolomeo and Gaetano. To Assisi the prayer will take place at 12 in the lower Basilica, with the bishop present Domenico Sorrentino. In the diocese of Savona-Noli the appointment is at 8.30 pm in the Church of Sant’Andrea Apostolo. Memberships also from Cerreto Sannita-Telese-Sant’Agata de ‘Goti and other local Churches.

The national presidency ofCatholic Action invites all members to adhere to the Pope’s appeal Fiac (the international federation), with respect to the CAs of the world. They will gather in prayer Cl, Renewal in the Spirit And Pax Christie Fuci. The promoters of the march from Perugia to Assisi.

The Salesian missionaries report that, “since the crisis in Ukraine has intensified, the young people of the Salesian oratory in Kiev gathered in shifts of one hundred at a time for 309 evenings to recite the three Hail Marys and to share a goodnight thought in the style of Don Bosco.

Pax Christi has prepared a prayer scheme to be recited in families, groups, communities or individuals: here is the text.

(guide) In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen

The God of love and peace be with you all

(all) And with the spirit of our humanity.

(guide) We gather a moment together to pray for Peace. Pope Francis – concerned about the increase in tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine and question security on the European continent, with even wider repercussions – has invited us to pray. We welcome your invitation to pray for Peace and to be Peacemakers.

(all) Grant, O Lord, that every political action and initiative is at the service of human brotherhood, rather than partisan interests. Let’s listen to the prophet Isaiah (chapter 2)

(reader) He will be judge among the peoples and arbiter among many peoples. They will break their swords and make plows of them, of their spears they will make scythes; a nation will no longer raise the sword against another nation, they will no longer learn the art of war.

(all) House of Jacob, come, let us walk in the light of the Lord.

(let’s have a brief moment of silence and switch on a candle of peace in the center of the table)

Prayer

(all)

Lord, source of justice

and principle of harmony,

open the hearts of men to dialogue

and support the commitment of peacemakers,

so that negotiation prevails over recourse to arms,

on the misunderstanding the understanding,

forgiveness on offense, love on hatred.

God of our Fathers, Lord of peace and life,

Father of all.

You condemn wars

and overthrow the pride of the violent.

Hear the unanimous cry of your children,

heartfelt plea of ​​all humanity:

no more war, no return adventure,

never again war, a spiral of grief and violence. (John Paul II)

Our father …

Prayer to Mary

Santa Maria, convivial woman …

We pray to you, for all the peoples of the earth, torn by hatred and divided by interests. It awakens in them the nostalgia of the only table, so that, once the greed has been destroyed and the noises of war have been extinguished, they may eat loaves of justice in brotherhood. Although different in language, race and culture, sitting around you, they will return to live in peace. And your mother’s eyes, experiencing here on earth that conviviality of differences that characterizes Trinitarian communion in heaven, will finally shine with joy. Amen. (d. Tonino Bello)

Final blessing

(guide) May the God of love, welcome and forgiveness bless us, and bless this Europe so that it may be a land of peace and fraternity.

In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen