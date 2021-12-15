the whole family in a new leaked video

We were aware that S22 and S22 +, compared to the more prestigious Samsung Galaxy S22 Note (formerly S22 Ultra), would have been notably different but we would not have expected such a marked difference also from an aesthetic point of view.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones come out

A few hours ago, the omnipresent Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) published on Twitter a short video that would show the three devices that will be part of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family (video available by clicking on this link).

The different form factor that characterizes smartphones immediately catches the eye: S22 and S22 + resume the soft lines and rounded corners typical of the range. Samsung Galaxy S22 Note, on the other hand, refers to the design that traditionally distinguished the units of the Note line (as for reiterate the concept).

As we already know, the latter device will be the only one equipped with the iconic S Pen, located at the bottom next to the speaker grille. Not surprisingly, the different camera modules present in the rear area of ​​the 3 units, with a greater number of sensors on board the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.

Basically, one gets the impression that the South Korean giant wanted to enclose the two most successful mobile companies in a single range of smartphones. It is now practically certain: the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines will continue their path hand in hand, taking their first steps together thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.