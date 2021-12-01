The whole Harry Potter series on Prime Video – Magazine

All films by Harry Potter, the young magician protagonist of the novels of the English writer JK Rowling, are available free of charge for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video. The eight feature films that make up the saga played by Daniel Radcliffe (the wizard of the series) and his best friends Ron Weasley (played by actor Rupert Grint) e Hermione Granger (actress Emma Watson), will be available – from today 1 December – on the platform streaming of the American e-commerce giant.

All Harry Potter movies on Prime

It will be a December very interesting that of the fans of Harry Potter who have (or want to subscribe to) a subscription to Amazon’s Prime Video service. On the platform, in fact, they are available for viewing from December 1, 2021 all 8 films that make up the very successful saga of wizard and other students from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

We start with the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone then move on to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. There series continues with the other titles, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The last two episodes are the first and second parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

In addition to all the films included in the subscription to Prime Video, users will be able to purchase (the price is 7.99 euros for the SD version and 9.99 euros for the HD version) also the “Magical Movie”Of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with extra content, the secrets of film production, spells, creatures, magical items and quizzes.