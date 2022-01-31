The whole story of Ornella Muti who she is: age, husband or partner, children, real name, Sanremo and children

Ornella Muti, symbol of Italian cinema, with over fifty years of career behind her (she is 66 years old, she made her debut very young in the film Damiano Diamani’s most beautiful wife in 1970), is making her debut at the Ariston and will inaugurate the first evening. “Sanremo is Italy and I am grateful to bring a little celebration and fun into Italian homes in such a difficult moment,” said the actress. «The festivals that have remained in my heart are the ones I watched as a child with my father.

I lost it very soon and that of the two of us on the sofa that we listen to Gigliola Cinquetti is a dear memory ». Ornella on stage will perhaps talk about beauty because she, despite her advancing age, has kept the charm of her best years intact, with perfect skin and very few wrinkles. Yet he declared: “Aging does not please anyone, I care as much as possible, but I know we are not eternal, I accept with serenity the time that passes also because we are not here on this earth to post photos on Instagram”. It seems that her secret is a simple life, meditation and natural products.

Measure 1’68. Ornella Muti (real name Francesca Romana Rivelli) was born on March 9, 1955 in the city of Rome (Italy), daughter of an Estonian sculptor of Russian origin and of an Italian journalist, in particular Neapolitan. Her sister is the actress Claudia Rivelli.

She made her film debut as a teenager after being chosen by director Damiano Damiani, who advised her to change her name and adopt the pseudonym of Ornella Muti to star in “Sola Frente A La Violencia” (1970). This was the beginning of a career that transformed the Roman actress into one of the most important sex symbols of European cinema of the 70s and 80s.



In “Sola Frente A La Violencia” coincides with Alessio Orano, whom he married in 1975. The marriage lasted until 1981. With Oran he also worked on “Rape Under the Sun?” (1971) and “Premarital Experience” (1973).

In 1974 Ornella had her daughter Naike, the daughter of her relationship with producer José Luis Bermúdez de Castro. With the Spanish production, the Italian actress has filmed on several occasions during her beginnings:

“La Casa De Las Palomas” (1972), film with Lucía Bosé and Glen Lee also known as “La Violación”

The aforementioned “Premarital Experience” (1972), with Pedro Masó in the direction

“Cebo Para Una Adolescente” (1974), with Emilio Gutiérrez Caba

“Una Chica y Un Señor” (1973), also directed by Masó

“Leonor” (1975), film with Michel Piccoli And Liv Ullmann

“The married young man” (1975), film directed by Mario Camus also called “Intimacy of a married young man”.

Other noteworthy films from the 1970s that Ornella shot, almost all with an erotic load with axis in her seductive physical presence, are …

“Scandal in the Convent” (1973), with Anne Heywood

“Perverso” (1974), drama with Eleonora Giorgi in which she was the daughter of Gabriele Ferzetti and Valentina Cortese

“Appassionata” (1974), mario Monicelli film in which he formed a love triangle with Ugo Tognazzi and Michele Placido

“The Last Woman” (1976), a film by Marco Ferreri in which he was paired with Gérard Depardieu

“Long live Italy!” (1977), episode

movie “Death Of A Corrupt” (1977), criminal intrigues with Alain Delon And Stephane Audran

“Black Portrait Of The Bourgeoisie” (1978), film with Look Berger And Capucine.

After the divorce from Alessio Orano in 1981, Ornella married Federico Fachinetti in 1988, with whom she had two children, a son named Andrea and a daughter named Carolina.

After breaking up with Fachinetti, she maintains relations with the plastic surgeon Stefano Piccolo and with Fabrice Kerhervé.

In the 1980s he shares credits with Adriano Celentano, with whom he is said to have a love affair, in the comedy “El Solterón Domado” (1980), a film also known as “El Fierecillo Domado”, in which a peasant misanthropic (Celentano) tries to resist the charm of a beautiful Milanese city (Muti).

The same year she played Princess Aura in “Flash Gordon” (1980).



Subsequently he shoots with Renato Pozzeto the humorous film “Nobody is perfect” (1981), he is directed again by Ferreri in “Ordinary Madness” (1981), a film with Ben Gazzara, he again shares the credits with Celentano in “Furiously In Love” (1981) ), a comedy with influences from “Vacanze a Roma”, and intervenes in “L’amore di Swann” (1984), adaptation of a novel by Marcel Proust starring male by Jeremy Irons.

From the late 1980s his career continued with a more erratic pace and erratic films.

Carlo Verdone directed and starred in “¡Mi Hermana Está Pirada!” (1987), Ettore Scola was the director of “El Viaje Del Capitán Fracassa” (1990), he starred with Sylvester Stallone in “Oscar, take your hands off!” (1991) and, among other films, starred in “El Amante Bilingüe” (1994) for Vicente Aranda in an adaptation by Juan Marsé.

One of his latest film appearances was below Woody Allen in “A Roma Con Amor” (2012).