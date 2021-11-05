The whole truth about Vlahovic: Commisso dictates the conditions, Juve need 70 million and the striker is in no hurry | First page

Once again, once more, the eyes of the whole football world will be on Dusan Vlahovic. It is useless to go around it, for the Serbian center forward it will not be a match like all the others that of the Allianz Stadium. Because Juve is still one of the clubs most interested in him, it has been for some time and will do everything possible to try to win this gold rush actually made official by Rocco Commisso with that now famous letter announcing the interruption of the renewal negotiations. Let me be clear, Vlahovic is in no way definable as a Juventus player, on the contrary. However, the pressure that the Viola fans are putting on him recently, with the apex of the dispute in Venice when he received boos and insults (including the famous “Gobbo di …”) from the host sector after the unexpected defeat , is also the daughter of the fear of seeing Vlahovic also wear black and white after the bitter morsels swallowed with Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa, which in any case brought 40 and 60 million respectively to the purple coffers. Trying to put order: Vlahovic wants to leave Fiorentina but is not in a hurry, Fiorentina without renewal wants to sell Vlahovic and aims to do so already in January by dictating their conditions, Juve wants Vlahovic but is not yet in a position to approach the purple requests, Vlahovic winks at Juve but does not say no to any offers from clubs of equal charm or at this moment higher for economic possibilities.

LA FIORENTINA – Fiorentina’s position is therefore quite clear, but it’s not that easy to get everything Commisso would like. The fixed price is still 75 million, the amount foreseen by the release clause that he would have put on the new contract if only it had not blown up: a figure that can go up in the event of an auction, which can also go down (not too much) in the event that the Fiorentina door should then lose the position of strength he still believes he has. AND net of nerves, rivalry, tense relationships, once he has decided he wants to sell Vlahovic, in the end Commisso will accept the best possible offer. What is being sought in the Premier, Arsenal’s interest is concrete but does not warm Vlahovic’s heart. But if Juve arrive with an agreement already found with Vlahovic and his entourage, it will only be a question of money and not of principle.

LA JUVE – Juve knows this, he will hardly have discounts, even more difficult will he be able to work on a formula similar to the one that brought Chiesa to Turin. An agreement with the player would not be difficult to find, dialogues with his agents have been going on for some time and the project also convinces Vlahovic. But money is needed, lots of it, probably right away. Also because there would also be about ten million commissions, not a few. Money that Juve does not have available now. He must find them, inevitably from the market. Reason why low cost options are being considered for the midfield after having long cherished the Tchouameni dream. This is why we are looking for buyers for non-project players (see Aaron Ramsey), absolutely expendable (Adrien Rabio but also Weston McKennie), who have a lot of market and little space (above all Dejan Kulusevski). And then in the event of an assault on Vlahovic he would cut himself short on the Morata front, which would not be redeemed for 35 million.

VLAHOVIC – At Arsenal, for now, he says no. He would say yes to Juve. But he would also say yes to other clubs, which are studying the situation, from the two in Manchester onwards. And Vlahovic is in no hurry, he just isn’t in a hurry. Also knowing that in the summer there will be a domino effect of strikers (from Mbappé to Haaland passing through Kane) who will be able to free the box of number 9 in many top clubs. Meanwhile, tomorrow he will return to the Allianz Stadium, where he was able to make the phenomenon a year ago. He has already taken the measurements, many (Max Allegri above all) would already give him the keys to the locker.