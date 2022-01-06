The whole windshield a screen: the HUD of the future, even with polarized lenses

Head-up displays are now a well-known reality: in cheaper cars they are small, they are projected onto a transparent surface and have a partial usefulness because they force us to look at the bonnet anyway. In the higher range cars, on the other hand, they are large, in color and projected directly on the screen at road height, making them much more practical. EyeLights at AGC, however, announce at CES 2022 that they want to bring the next generation that will undoubtedly represent the (not too distant) future of HUDs.

THE WINDSHIELD TURNS INTO THE HUD

AR Windshield turns the windshield into a transparent display that works with augmented reality. The great advantage of such technology is that the whole surface can be animated with indications graphics that will allow you to significantly expand the functionality. If, today, we see at most an arrow projected on a small portion of the windshield, as if it were a fixed and transparent display, tomorrow we will be able to exploit the entire field of vision. The indications will adapt to the circumstances, the real obstacles will be highlighted with flashy graphics to signal the danger, improving safety for example. Real objects that the human eye would see with difficulty or at the last moment, perhaps due to environmental conditions, could be signaled in the exact position within the field of vision thanks to the car’s sensors.