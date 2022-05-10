The whole world fails to understand the change of Nathanael Cano

Natanael Cano is on the crest of the wave, he breaks it with his music and left all of Mexico frozen by his decision regarding the luxurious Ford Mustang he drives. Find out what is the change that the whole world tries to understand.

May 09, 2022 3:37 p.m.

The Coachella Festival, the most prominent in the United States, changed the life of Nathanael Cano, who took advantage of being on the crest of the wave to premiere his new playlist: “Al Tiro”. His economic level led the rapper to a reality that perhaps he did not dream of even in his greatest dreams. Every day that he leaves behind in the calendar, the Mexican becomes more and more famous, his songs resound throughout Europe and his garage sees luxury cars pass by every day. Here we tell you the plans he has for his Ford Mustang. No one in Mexico can believe it!

The resounding success of “Corridos Tumbados” was the boom that Cano was waiting for. With only 21 years and 11 published albums, the singer leaves the geniuses of the Mexican music industry speechless. Thus, he continues to dazzle on and off stage thanks to his music and his luxury cars. His numbers are scary: three publications per year and second among the most listened to artists in Mexico (only behind Bad Bunny, a benchmark). Besides, he has several cool cars, but he will do something with his great Mustang that never ceases to amaze the world of music.

As Tork was told, the Mexican rapper who was born in Hermosillo and started playing the guitar when he was only 9 years old, today is a millionaire thanks to his rap. His followers do not stop chasing him and everyone already knows his songs, so his presentation at the Coachella Valley was a real party. In the run-up to the great Festival and knowing that the publication of “Al TIro” would soon come, Cano was on everyone’s lips for his impressive Ford Mustang. Although of course, few know what he intends to do with his impressive car.

Nathanael Cano is more than proud of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that costs more than 2 and a half million Mexican pesos, but the possibility of buying a Ferrari drove him crazy and he will go for it soon. Although he continues with some pampering for his Mustang (including lyrics in his songs), Cano’s idea is to sell his galactic ship as soon as possible.

Although his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 costs more than 2.5 million Mexican pesos and has unique features such as a powerful 760HP V8 engine capable of delivering up to 625 lb-ft of torque to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, the rapper wants yes or yes his first Ferrari. What would you do? Also, in his garage there is an Audi A4 B9…