The whole world greets Valentino Rossi online – Chronicle

The motorcycling icon gets off the saddle. The 9-time world champion, as we know, ended his career as a motorcycle rider with the Valencia race last Sunday.

At the end of the race, “The Doctor” declared that “The best thing for me in many years of motorcycling is to have become an icon. In these seasons in which I have been on the track, many people, thanks to me, have become interested in this. sport, making it more famous and followed. Among us riders we talk about the race, but having been an icon is what remains best for me “.

A consideration that is absolutely confirmed by the ANSA – DataMediaHub analysis.

In the last week there have been more than 85 thousand online citations relating to “pensions”, by almost 15 thousand unique authors, whose contents have involved (like + reaction + shares and comments) more than 1.1 million people.

The peak was reached during the Valencia race with around 11 thousand quotes from Valentino Rossi between 14:00 and 15:00 on November 14th.

Volumes that obtain an “opportunity to be seen” of over 599 billion impressions.

Even if we reasonably estimate the actual range compared to the potential for impressions at 5%, the actual exposures to content related to the motorcycling sample are 29.9 billion, gross of duplications.

It is the whole world to greet and pay homage to “the doctor”. Only around 16% of online conversations come from Italy. About as many from the United States. More than 13% from Spain, where the GP was held, and around 20% from Indonesia. But many other nations are also well represented.

Among all, as shown by the infographic with, also, the word cloud of the most recurring terms in online conversations relating to Valentino Rossi, the hashtag #GrazieVale stands out.

The content that generated the most involvement is the YouTube video of MotoGP, the official account of the motorcycle circuit, which with the video “Valentino Rossi surprised by his 9 title-winning bikes” gets 2.9 million views and over 67 thousand likes. .

In short, as he himself stated, Valentino Rossi is effectively a world icon. And we can only join the chorus of those who wanted to thank him for the emotions he has given us over the years.