The whole world has fallen in love with these 2 must-see movies available on Netflix

Netflix is ​​always a point of reference for those who are passionate about television series. In fact, in recent years there have been numerous successful products that, episode after episode, have attracted the attention of the public. Probably the first to highlight the revolutionary online platform was Stranger Things. Enjoyable and exciting, the series is about the mysterious appearance of a little girl in a small American town. To welcome her will be 4 kids who love board games, video games and Star Wars. All seasoned with the dreamy and fluffy atmospheres of the 80s.

However, it is not only the series that have caused a stir in the Netflix audience but also some new releases that have made a lot of talk about them.

In fact, the whole world has fallen in love with these 2 films available on Netflix that you absolutely must see.

Among the best films ever

Recently, the well-known film criticism platform IMDB has compiled the ranking of the best films of all time. To peep out and appear in the top 10 there is also a 2019 release that has recently become visible on Netflix. The film in question is Joker, directed by Todd Philips and starring a colossal Joaquin Phoenix. The film revolves around the impressive skill of the protagonist who, not surprisingly, earned the Oscar for best actor.

The story is about the origins of the most famous comic villain ever, the Joker, Batman’s sworn enemy. However, in the film we will not see clashes between super heroes but, rather, the evolutionary path that leads a lonely and disadvantaged person to turn into an authentic monster.

In fact, the film has nothing to do with stories for kids but, rather, touches with extreme cynicism the pain of the protagonist and how this is placed on the margins of society so much that it desires its destruction.

On the other hand, a work that is causing the entire Planet to be discussed thanks to the stellar cast is Don’t look up, literally “don’t look up”. Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the protagonists of this comedy about the discovery of a comet that will soon destroy the Earth. This is the pretext chosen to analyze with sharp sarcasm all the flaws in our society which prefers to look at the egg today rather than the hen tomorrow. A comedy that will make us laugh with laughter but that will let us reflect for a long time on the direction that the world has chosen to take.

Note of credit also for the magnificent Jonah Hill and Maryl Streep.

