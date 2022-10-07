‘The whole world knows’: Kanye admits he ‘snuck up’ on Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in bizarre rant

Kanye West is back. Ye has been posting and deleting unfiltered rants on Instagram. He was recently embroiled in a controversy over his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week and received many angry reactions about it. He also confessed in a now-deleted Instagram post to having had a crush on his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of Kylie getting ready for the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. In the caption of the post, he wrote in all caps: “OK OK OK I ADMIT I HAVE JOHAN TO INSTALL ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER IN THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I HAVE THE CRUSH ON STAS BUT VICTORIA IS DOP TOO JUST FEELING DOPED PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE HOLDING BACK FOR FEAR OF LOSS EVERYTHING LIKE I TOLD MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU LOSE ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE IS A CALABASAS MAFIA CHOICE. »

The “Johan” mentioned by Kanye was Johan Fleury, Balenciaga’s director of VIP and couture relations, while Matt Williams is the designer of Givenchy. So far, neither Kylie nor Stassie have responded to the message.

Kanye West deleted the post later (Instagram)

Ye’s post came after Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian supported the fashion week debut from the front row where the rapper himself was found on the runway.

Kanye’s White Lives Matter controversy

On Sunday, October 3, Ye debuted his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week and received heavy criticism from the public as well as various celebrities, with many finding it disrespectful. Kanye later took to Instagram to respond to the backlash. On October 4, he released a statement saying, “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome. He also had damning comments for Vogue Fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called his shirt “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.” However, Kanye said he and Gabriella met over dinner and talked about their differences.

Kanye’s insults to Gabriella caught the attention of Gigi Hadid, who later commented on his post saying, “You wish you had a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha… If there is really an interest in one of your s* * In that case, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You are a bully and a joke. »

Kanye responded by sharing a screenshot of one of Gigi’s comments on his Instagram post and captioned it, “I’M NOT FINNA GETTING CRUSHED BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU ARE A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOU’RE A ZOMBIE YOU SPOKEN HERE BUT DIDN’T SPEAK ABOUT IT WHEN MY CHILD WAS ABDUCTED ON HIS BIRTHDAY. »

Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian was “completely disgusted” by the fashion statement made by her ex-husband.

