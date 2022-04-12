The wide sale jeans by Massimo Dutti

It is difficult today to find a person who does not have in his closet ‘those jeans’ that save us from more than one stylistic trouble. Perfect for days when we prefer to go casual or sophisticated, but with a casual touch. In any case, the ‘jeans’ are of that type of garment that occupies the first positions in our list of wardrobe essentials or capsule wardrobe. However, the patterns of the jeans change every year according to the trends. In this 2022 the trends of the 2000s are gradually taking over fashion and that implies that the shot is getting lower and lower, although for this to settle as a definitive trend it still takes time.

The jeans that are sweeping, without a doubt, are those with seventies dyes. This era has returned with force, the aesthetics of the 70s have been installed on the catwalks and in the ‘street style’. Therefore, If you are looking for fashionable jeans that also flatter the silhouette, you are in luck, because we have found some at Massimo Dutti that you are going to fall in love withespecially when you know that they are discounted and cost less than 30 euros.

Massimo Dutti €29 wide leg jeans

These pants by massimo dutti The ones we are talking about are made with organic cotton and lyocell fabric. possess high waist, wide leg and bell-shaped hem. These three characteristics, apart from transporting us back to the 70s, make these pants a very flattering design with an infinite legs effect. It is stone gray in color and also has a zipper closure hidden by a placket and button, a five-pocket design and belt loops. The price of this ‘wide leg’ model ‘jeans’ is 29.95 euros. Without a doubt, a perfect garment as a wardrobe background.

