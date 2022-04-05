The wife of a Cuban official prosecuted for trafficking in doctors, Mexico’s candidate to lead PAHO

The NGO Prisoners Defenders (PD) revealed this Monday an alleged plan underway by General Raúl Castro to gain control of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) —currently being sued in U.S. courts for human trafficking in the More Doctors program— and “obstruct the course of justice” in this case.

In a report published this Monday, PD recalled that “the three most responsible” of the More Doctors program They were “Heidi V. Jiménez, architect of the entire legal framework and close collaborator of the Ministry of Health of Cuba and Brazil in the times of Dilma Rousseff; Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO; and the Cuban Joaquín Molina (Joaquín Felipe Molina Leza) , the voice of Raúl Castro in the agreement, who is one of the main defendants in the lawsuit” currently filed in the United States.

In March 2019, as part of the journalistic investigation “More Doctors Program: a lousy business for CubansDIARIO DE CUBA recounted how a ruling in the US Supreme Court could influence future lawsuits from professionals on the island due to the conditions to which they were subjected.

PD also recalled that the trial against “the actions of these people and PAHO will finally take place”after the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled so.

The NGO said that “according to what is read in the court ruling, Joaquín Molina personally appealed against the plaintiffs to avoid trial, which affects him personally, and lost the judicial appeal by a unanimous decision of three judges.“.

According to Prisoners Defenders, “in the face of this serious situation for the totalitarian regime in Cuba, in parallel, in the summer of 2021, Raúl Castro commissioned President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to look for a candidate to lead PAHO who would obstruct the investigation of the factsbecause Carissa Etienne’s mandate would end and they needed this matter to never come to fruition.”

“In addition, they would enhance the slave exploitation missions throughout Latin Americaas AMLO has already done in Mexico, sponsoring exploit more than 500 Cuban doctors on Mexican soil during the pandemic in a scandalous way, allowing Cuba to retain 95% of the public money that was allocated for the hiring and salaries of doctors,” adds the PD report.

The organization says that, at the initiative of Raúl Castro, AMLO proposed as a candidate from Mexico Nadine Gasman Zylbermann, “the wife of the most accused in the judicial process and by the Cuban doctors themselves, Joaquín Molina”.

According to PD, Molina, in addition, “was the architect of the More Doctors negotiations” and works as permanent representative in PAHO/WHO of Cuba in Brazil.

The NGO report says that the official “had an ascending career in PAHO after being supported by the Cuban State Security through a first position in the Ministry of Public Health” and that “it was thanks to the placement of Joaquín Molina that everything that happened (with Más Médicos) could be signed and carried out.”

“The family bond of Nadine Gasman Zylbermann, therefore, would ensure her maximum effort against the justice process in the face of her husband’s acts. The impulse of Cuban slave missions It would also be guaranteed. For Nadine’s candidacy, Raúl Castro undertook to throw the rest, harvesting the votes among all the decision makers“, Add.

“The appointment by Mexico and AMLO of their candidate Nadine Gasman Zylbermann has become official, confirming the scandal and elevating it to the international scene,” says PD.

On January 26, Prisoners Defenders published the extension of a complaint for slavery, forced labor and other inhumane acts in the regime’s work “missions” abroad.which brought together more than 1,000 testimonies from Cuban doctors who participated in them. The first version of that complaint was already adopted in 2019 by the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Slavery and the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Human Trafficking, both of the United Nations.who sent a very harsh letter to Havana for these events.

Equally, the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to condemn slavery in these “missions”, including doctors, in June 2021. The European Parliament repeated the condemnation of these practices in another resolution on September 16, 2022.

The journalistic investigationMore Doctors Program: a lousy business for Cubans“, published by Pablo Díaz Espí and Mirta Fernández Laffitte in DIARIO DE CUBA in 2018, based on diplomatic cables between the Brazilian embassy in Havana and the authorities of that country, and documents on PAHO internal audits, brought to the public light the Cuban business of exploiting health workers.

From the investigation, Cuban-American senators Bob Menéndez (Democrat) and Marco Rubio (Republican) presented a resolution in the US Senate bipartisan that described as “human trafficking” the sale by Havana of the services of health professionals of the island, and asked Washington to restore the refugee program for Cuban doctors who escape missions abroad (Cuban Medical Professionals Parole).

Havana received 85% of the money paid by Brazil, gave only 10% to doctors and 5% went to PAHO as a fee. The funds passed through PAHO’s bank account in the United States.

The Cuban government denies the accusations of human trafficking, continues with its humanitarian aid propaganda and says that it is part of a US campaign to attack its health system, one of its main pillars.

In 2019, DIARIO DE CUBA spoke with the four doctors who denounced the regime and today continue with the lawsuit against PAHO.