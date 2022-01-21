the wife’s brain frames the killer

Ian Stewart could be stuck from brain of his wife, the victim. The man who is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his next girlfriend could now be sentenced for another crime. Diane Stewart, at a distance of 12 years, he could have justice.

It might seem like the plot of a movie or a crime TV series and, instead, we are dealing with a serial killer who killed two women in a few years, probably for money. To have the last word was the brain of the victim. The truth on the last moments of life it is remained hidden in the brain tissues that she had decided to donate to science. And, now, scientists have proven that Diane was suffocated. The man had claimed that his wife had died of one epileptic crisis and the doctors, although it is a very rare circumstance, had fallen for it because of the crises experienced by the woman in the past.

The suffocation occurred due to one external force and, therefore, she did not take her own life. But how did all this come about? In 2012 Ian met the writer of children’s books Helen Bailey, on a widower dating website. The woman’s assets were around the 4 million pounds, while the man had not worked for 16 years. In 2016 they are already living together and planning to get married. But the woman begins to suffer from strange ailments: she complains of constant tiredness and exhaustion and starts looking for an answer on the web. Helen’s friends have not heard from her since.

Ian stated that the woman had left without giving an explanation. But investigators began to have doubts about the man that in no time he began to betray himself. Helen’s cell phone, in fact, was in his possession and in a short time he tried several times to use his girlfriend’s money. When investigators search the house, they find the bodies of Helen and her inseparable dog in the well. “Helen didn’t go anywhere without it his dog», Explains the prosecutor Stuart Trimmer. To make the voluntary flight theory credible, Stewart had to eliminate him too. In 2017, the man, despite declaring himself innocent, comes sentenced to life and the police decide to reopen the case of his wife’s death, which took place on June 25, 2010.

According to Attorney Trimmer, who brought Stewart back to court, the man he deceived the medical staff citing a health problem the woman had had in the past. “That day I left the house and when I came back I found Diane lying on the patio: she was unconscious. I went in to get the phone and called for help », the man had declared.

For the prosecutor, however, Stewart would not have never left the house. The victim’s friends also described “unusual»The man’s behavior during the funeral, adding that he had different versions of the dynamics of the facts from him. Soon after, the man had a new car and a new relationship.

The woman’s body was cremated, but in unsuspecting times, Diane Stewart, had decided to donate his brain to science and this allowed scientists and prosecutor Trimmer to frame the man. Stewart continue to deny, but Diane’s brain, despite the fact that 12 years have passed, will give them justice.

