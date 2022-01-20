the wife’s brain frames the killer

He claimed his wife had died of a seizure, but now, nearly 12 years later, Diane Stewart is about to have justice: her husband Ian Stewart, already sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and famous writer, is now under process also for his homocide. It looks like the plot of a movie, or a TV series starring a team of forensic pathologists. Yet it is all true.

London, the victim’s brain “speaks”

The truth about Diane’s last moments of life has always been hidden in the tissues of her brain, which she had decided to donate to research. And now scientists have proven that Diane did not die of natural causes, but died of suffocation, “operated on by an outside force.”

GIRLFRIEND

It all begins when Ian Stewart meets children’s book writer Helen Bailey in 2012 on a widower dating website. The assets of the woman, creator of the successful character Electra Brown and writer of 5 books loved by the youngest, is around 4 million pounds, while the man has not worked for 16 years. In 2016 they are already living together and planning to get married. However, the woman begins to have various ailments: she complains of tiredness and exhaustion, so she searches for an answer on the net. From this moment, April 2016, his friends have not heard from him anymore. The comrade reports to the police that the woman has left of her own free will, saying she “needs space” and Helen is placed on the missing persons list. Stewart, however, makes mistakes that focus suspicion on him: he holds his girlfriend’s cell phone and tries to use the woman’s money. When investigators search the house they find the bodies of Helen and her dog in the cesspool of the property: the woman has been repeatedly drugged and killed. “Helen wasn’t going anywhere without her dog,” says Attorney Stuart Trimmer. To make the voluntary flight theory believable, Stewart had to eliminate him too. In 2017, the man, who pleaded innocent, was sentenced to life imprisonment and the police decided to reopen the case of his wife’s death, which took place on 25 June 2010 in the marital home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire.

According to Attorney Trimmer, who brought Stewart back to court, the man deceived medical staff by citing a health problem the woman had had in the past: seizures. A thesis that the killer had managed to make credible, despite the fact that, as explained by a consultant for the prosecution, today it is a rare type of death, affecting one in 100 thousand people. “That day I left the house and when I came back I found Diane lying on the patio: she was unconscious. I went in to get the phone and called for help », the man had declared. For the prosecutor, however, Stewart would never have left the house. The victim’s friends also described the man’s behavior during the funeral as “unusual”, adding that he had different versions of the dynamics of the facts from him.

Shortly after his wife died, the grieving widower almost immediately bought a sports car and started a new relationship. Testimonies that join the discoveries of scientists and pathologists involved in the investigation, tasked with re-analyzing the circumstances of his victim’s brain tissues. The body had been cremated, but, in unsuspecting times, the woman had decided to donate her brain to science. Thanks to this, the conclusions of the prosecution today are very different: the death of Diane, the report reads, was caused “most likely by a prolonged restriction of her breathing by an external force”. Stewart continues to deny, but apparently science will have the last word.